Cricket-Fading light, crowd pressure combine for Taylor-made farewell | The Mighty 790 KFGO





WELLINGTON (Reuters) The stars were pointed for Ross Taylors farewell to test cricket on Tuesday as fading light offered him the chance to pitch against Bangladesh and claim the final wicket that sealed New Zealand’s series-leveling victory. The 37-year-old was New Zealand’s most prolific test batsman with 7,683 runs, including 19 hundreds, from 112 matches at an average of 44.66. But the host’s decision to force the sequel had denied Taylor one last chance to boost his numbers in the second game at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval. With New Zealand one wicket away from victory in the final session of the third day, skipper Tom Latham threw the ball to Taylor. And the part-time spinner duly did, claiming the last Bangladesh wicket from Ebadot Hossain with his third delivery to seal the win with innings and 117 runs. I got pressure from the crowd and also the boys to bowl (Taylor), said Latham, who took the catch to complete Ebadots’ resignation. The umpires also played their part. It was actually very dark there. They said we can’t bowl Seamers and that led to my decision to bowl Ross and that’s how it turned out. It couldn’t be scripted better. Latham, 252 of whom earned him man-of-the-match awards, said it was particularly pleasing to be involved in Taylor’s latest act in test cricket. Everyone wanted me to take that catch and sign off on a test like that, and for Ross to have another test wicket under his belt was pretty special, he added. It’s a huge test for Ross this one and his last. The clerk he has been to New Zealand cricket for over 17 years was absolutely amazing and was looking forward to celebrating with him and his family tonight. He has inspired generations. Hes inspired me to play cricket. To play cricket with him and play in his final test is quite special, Latham said. Bangladesh had awarded Taylor a guard of honor as he batted in the first innings and visiting captain Mominul Haque said he was well worth it I have admired him since my early days. He is a legend of New Zealand cricket and he is missed, Mominul said. We knew it was his last test so we wanted to honor his outstanding career by giving him a guard of honour. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

