The Florida State Seminoles football program has had an eventful year over the past month, starting with what can best be described as an emotional rollercoaster during the first day of the Early Signing Period and culminating in fantastic transfer portals as another spring semester begins. in Tallahassee. I’ve been asked for my thoughts more times than I can remember, but I’ve been hesitant to respond in threads because this is such a complex sequence of events. After some thought, however, I will try to understand everything as best I can. I want to make it clear that these thoughts are mine, and mine alone.

First Travis Hunter.

I’m sure you know the story by now, that Hunter stunned the country by choosing Jackson State over the state of Florida. Many Seminole fans took the news hard, myself included, because Hunters is a generational talent and would have been a huge addition to the program. When he visited Jackson State, many of us felt like he was just taking the opportunity to spend time with one of his idols in Deion Sanders. That is our fault for underestimating the situation and the amount of resources ultimately mobilized to obtain his signature.

I will say this: I believe Travis Hunter when he says he has genuine love for FSU and its coaching staff. I don’t believe he lied for two years while he was being held, and I think he intended to play for the Noles until that visit to Jackson State. He was the Pied Piper of #Tribe22 and helped FSU land or get into serious combat many talented players. I am grateful to him for that. He waited to shock the world until the ESP, and I’m thankful for that too. Had it turned around sooner, the FSU’s class could have taken a major downward turn. I believe his decision was twofold: he wanted to send shockwaves across the country (which he did), and he also wanted the FSU’s class to be stable (which it was). I think his love for FSU influenced his actions in that regard.

Hunter made a decision that entails tremendous societal pressure. He has chosen to pursue his NFL dream through the HBCU route, and he hopes his decision will be culturally significant and influence other young black athletes to sign with HBCUs. Since I’ve never been a young black man, I can’t and won’t pretend to understand the cultural significance of this firsthand, but I know that representation matters, and I have tremendous respect for Travis forging his own path. For him, and for many others, this is a decision that goes far beyond the football field. However, Hunter is now stuck at his word on multiple levels. He needs to stay with JSU long enough to get into the League. If he decides to move elsewhere, he wouldn’t just go back to his hell to abandon a large number of people.

He knows the challenge ahead: JSU’s facilities, nutrition program, level of competition (in practice and match days) and fan support pale in comparison to the big programs. Hell disadvantages his peers who chose those colleges and their facilities and programs. Hunter will hear the stories of choosing to be a big fish in a small pond, being afraid to compete at the highest level, selling for the highest bidder, etc. He bets on himself and I sincerely hope he is bet wins. I am still a Travis Hunter fan.

That said, I have one big problem with how he behaved. In a recent interview with 247s Andrew IvinsHunter had this to say about Mike Norvell: He found out the way everyone else on TV found out.

If that’s true, it’s incredibly disappointing. Don’t come at me with the story that he’s only 18. When someone invests years of time and resources in you, you don’t show them on TV like everyone else. I fully understand how immature children can be. I work at a university, but this is on a different level. And believe me, I’ve long been critical of kids who pull these stunts at recruiting, whether the FSU is benefiting or not. I think back to Patrick Robinson who flipped from UF to FSU on Signing Day. When interviewed about how he briefed the Gators, he replied: They just saw it, so now they know or something. It’s just not the right thing to do, and I hope Hunter learns from that mistake and grows from it. Big kudos to Norvell and his staff for responding so graciously.

I’m not going to waste a lot of space on Prime Time. He’s hired to do a job, and he does it. Whether or not his intentions are true will be determined in time, and hell will have to live with all the admiration or criticism that his actions bring.

Second, tribe 22.

I’m excited about this high school class, you guys. Recruiting the offensive line is the highlight for me as FSU not only kept its current commitments together but also added an incredibly important piece in Julian Armella during the ESP. armella, Jaylen Early, Qaeshon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton, and Daughter Richardson represent 1,556 pounds of humanity (an average of 311 pounds). FSU welcomes the best prep QB prospects it’s gotten in years AJ Duffy, who was considered a top performer during his all-star practice week. Undervalued RB Outlook Rodney Hill joins two intriguing development TEs in Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney to complete the violation. Yes, FSU lost Devaughn Mortimer to Louisville, but he could easily be replaced. More on why I don’t really turn a blind eye that he wasn’t coming to Tallahassee later.

The coaches also pulled a rabbit out of the hat by winning the Azareyeh Thomas sweepstakes. Thomas has been one of my favorites for a long time, and FSU landing him is a big deal. Meanwhile holding on Sam McCallo ensures the Noles will have two top athletes working in the defensive backfield (and who knows, maybe get a little offensive as well). LB Omar Graham, Jr. had an incredible peak season and FSU scored four defensive linemen in DTs Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons and DEs Aaron Hester and Dante Anderson (the latter as a walk-on favorite, no less).

What you don’t see between the stats and the highs is how much of these guys have leadership potential and should be great for the locker room. Considering the amount of adversity FSU and its coaching staff have faced all season, pulling this high school class is nothing short of outstanding. This class is good for a 14th in the country and a 2nd in the ACC. FSU still has a versatile lineman deployment Antavious Tae Woody, and as long as he manages things in class, FSU will remain in great shape to get his signature in February. Speaking of…

Third, National Signing Day.

FSU is likely to have a quiet National Signature Day on February 2. Assuming Woody has his academics in order, the FSU will send him paperwork to sign, and Hell will probably keep his FSU promise. Whether he plays on the offensive or defensive line, it will be a fun storyline to watch. We hear he’s getting more interested in playing down the defensive line, and that’s where I’d personally like to see him.

The Noles will continue to evaluate preparation prospects in the coming weeks. We know they’ve been in touch with several players like former Georgia DL commit Christen Miller and former Minnesota DE commit Jack Pyburn, but neither is likely to move forward. Several prospects that the FSU has previously recruited are still there, such as LB EJ Lightsey and RB Terrance Gibbs, but FSU will be extremely selective with any remaining prep targets. This is due to…

Finally, Transfer Portal Success.

I’ll be taking a deeper dive into the coaching transfer portal philosophy and strategy (as I see it) later this week, but NO ONE can deny that FSU has won the portal over the past few weeks. I’ve talked at length about how the transfer portal has changed recruitment forever, and it’s very clear that Norvell & Co. aimed this off-season on the portal to help turn around a roster that was in worse shape than even the most confederate of us realized. The Seminoles welcome nine new transfers this spring.

FSU and WR coach Ron Dugans infamously failed to land a single prep-wide receiver during the early signing period. Mike Norvell remedied that by taking four-yes, four broad receivers from the transfer portal. Each has different skills that meet a need, and they all have several more years to qualify.

FSU brought in two offensive linemen in OT Bless Harris and C Kayden Lyles to add a great prep OL catch. Lyles is expected to take on a starting role, while Harris will provide much needed depth in tackling and competing for a starting spot. FSU also landed CB Greedy Vance, bringing in a bona fide contender for the starting nickel roll.

Oh, and the Seminoles also landed immediate starters in two crucial positions of distress in LB Tatum Bethune and DE Jared Verse, arguably the hottest name on defense yet. Bethune is a starter from the moment he sets foot on campus, and Verse will be a big part of the defensive final rotation.

Florida State is also not done in the portal. A new wave of transfers will inevitably hit the portal during and after the Spring Ball, and FSU will continue to evaluate and determine the best match throughout the summer. We’re not quite sure how the numbers will shake out, but there will be more attrition in the spring, count on it. I expect four more transfers to come to the tribe, from a combination of a real OT, another LB, a QB, another defensive lineman, a running back and maybe even a tight end to get the FSU’s transfer underway to be completed in September.

I understand that for many people negatives can outweigh the positives. Travis Hunter was certainly a heavy loss for this class, but I don’t think it’s worth dwelling on. Instead, I encourage Seminoles fans to focus on the guys who decided to join the tribe and help Mike Norvell progress in the CLIMB because there are a lot of great players and storylines in this group.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section and don’t forget to check out our latest Transfer Portal thread and Recruiting thread for more updates.