Novak Djokovic fans clash with Melbourne police after tennis star wins lawsuit to avoid deportation





A man has been arrested and dozens of people have been pepper sprayed by police after a crowd of Novak Djokovic fans gathered outside his lawyer’s office after a court ordered his release from immigration detention. Most important points: Some fans have accused the police of using excessive force

A man has been arrested and is likely to be charged with assault and debauchery Fans got rowdy as a car left the building, but it’s unclear if Djokovic was inside Fans at the office on Flinders Lane in Melbourne’s CBD got rowdy when a black car emerged from the Rialto Towers parking lot, with a man jumping onto the vehicle, which fans believed Djokovic was driving. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the group and arrested a 27-year-old Hampton man, who is believed to have been charged with assaulting police and being riotous. Victoria Police said two officers suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment. Police said the use of pepper spray was necessary because of the “aggressive behavior of the crowd”. Fans surrounded the car after it emerged from the building. ( Getty: Diego Fedele ) The streets in the area were later covered in milk as the crowd tried to flush the spray from their eyes. Some of those in attendance claimed that the use of the spray by the police constituted an excessive use of force. “We surrounded his car. Big deal,” said one woman. “You don’t defuse a situation by haphazardly spraying a whole crowd with pepper spray, where there are children and women.” In his only public comment since his release, Djokovic said he was grateful for the court’s decision and hoped to participate in the Australian Open. His fate still rests in the hands of Immigration Secretary Alex Hawke, who can choose to revoke his visa regardless of the court’s ruling. Government MP and former tennis pro John Alexander has urged his colleague not to expel the Serb, saying it is not in Australia’s national interest.

