NHL Black History Truck Tour Highlights Hockey Diversity





Rodney J. Reynolds knows what it’s like to see a kid fall in love with the sport of hockey. He lived with his son, Joshua, who started the sport at the age of 8 and worked his way up to goalkeeper on his high school team. Young Joshua started skating when Rodney lived in the Cleveland area and continued when the family moved just north of New York City and joined a hockey club that started just after the family moved.

“I was a hockey dad,” Rodney said Monday while in the NHL’s Black Hockey History Truck Tour, which has stopped in Columbus and will be available for tours Tuesday ahead of Blue Jackets’ game against Chicago. “My son is now 32, but he started playing hockey when he was 8 and he played 10 years all the way through high school. He was a goalkeeper, so being a goalkeeper at age 8 he could be I had to put on his pads. The most exciting time for me was when he reached the age where he could put on his own goalkeeper pads.” It’s a typical hockey story — early mornings at the rink, long drives into ice age, and a family bond over the sport. And while Rodney and Joshua enjoyed the game together all along, it would eventually see Reynolds’ current role partnering with the Black History brand American Legacy Network he founded, as well as his mobile arm, ALXMOBILE, with the NHL for the creation of the tour. Tweet from @BlueJacketsNHL: The @NHL’s Black Hockey History Tour has arrived in Columbus! Join us tomorrow as we celebrate the founders, pioneers and future stars of black hockey history! pic.twitter.com/zlcrsBpLL6 What started three seasons ago as a journey of seven cities, this year will bring the educational exhibit recognizing the historical impact of diversity in sport to 28 different NHL markets. The NHL Black Hockey History Tour aims to raise awareness of the history of pioneering black hockey players and the League’s current black stars through a variety of interactive features. Exhibits during the tour, set up Tuesdays from 2-7pm on West Street near McPherson Commons and free to visit, will include a look at hockey maps featuring current and former black players; multiple video functions; memorabilia from black hockey stars throughout the game’s history; recognition of grassroots efforts to grow the game, including the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone program; and an area of ​​colored women who made an impression in the game. There are also special QR codes that can be scanned so fans can read more and watch videos on their phones featuring the players and pioneers in the spotlight. Memorabilia includes jerseys and equipment from players like five-time Stanley Cup-winning goalkeeper Grant Fuhr and Val James, the first American-born black player in NHL history; the skates NHLers wore last season to celebrate the legacy of Willie O’Ree, the first black player in league history when he made his 1958 debut with Boston; and the Tim Hortons-commissioned Barbie doll made two years ago in the likeness of Sarah Nurse, a Canadian hockey star and Olympic medalist. “We’re showing those players, those individuals who really made an impact on the sport of hockey,” Reynolds said. “It’s important for young boys and young girls who come on board to see people who look like them playing sports.” The tour kicked off a few weeks ago during the NHL’s Winter Classic in Minnesota and will continue to work through the league for the remainder of the season. Reynolds said nearly 200 youth club teams had access to the exhibit while it was in Minnesota, and the hope is that bringing the bus to more markets for the rest of the season will educate fans across North America about this important part of history. of hockey, the present and its future. Connecting those dots for youngsters today is exactly what Reynolds saw happen when his son played the game as a kid, including the chance to attend a Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend in the early 2000s in Tampa Bay. “His hero at the time was Kevin Weekes (former NHL goalkeeper),” said Reynolds. “That weekend they were in Tampa, he got the chance to meet Kevin Weekes, meet Willie O’Ree, take a picture with them. It’s really good. So we’re trying to portray the pioneers of the game .”

