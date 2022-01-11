Table tennis: Southport league round up

The Susie Friends of Formby

Written by Jim Booth

There was an unfortunate announcement during the celebratory break in that Waterloo TTC had reluctantly decided to withdraw its A-team from the Premier Division due to ongoing player availability issues.

Not the best news to kick off the game resumption, but very understandable and the right decision I think in the circumstances. So the Premier Division now only has six teams, with all Waterloo As matches removed from the match list, including matches already played, meaning the ranking has also been updated.

In addition to that disappointing news, Prime Minister leaders Princes St. As’s home game against Crosby A was canceled due to a Covid-related issue, leaving just one top-level match. Argyle A vs Crosby B fueled the action, and when the Argyle outfit was back to full strength, a slightly less strong Crosby squad suffered the consequences in a 9-1 loss.

In Division 1 and as it was third against second, we came to Princes St to see how their B team would stack up against rivals Formby Village A. An important game for the hosts this, after at the end of a maximum loss away to a strong Southport A in a rescheduled game over the Christmas week. If the visitors were also below par, could they capitalize?

Well, Formby’s Susie Venner had other ideas as she got off to a great start with an efficient four game win over Roger Neal, before Martyn Coleman put things in order after a three straight win over Audrey McGing. Ned Hassan then restored the visitors’ lead, averting a great game against Dave Britton, the 11-8, 4-11, 8-11,11-8,10-12 deficit highlighted how close it was.

Susie then returned to the table and picked up where she left off against Roger, to repeat the process against number one, Nick Wilson, eventually winning 10-12 in the fourth game, making the match 1-3 in Formby village. Roger then got one back for the hosts, in another exciting encounter that led all the way to a decisive fifth game win over evergreen Brian Crolley, just great play by both players.

It was soon all clear as Dave beat Audrey in three straight games, and when Nick found his form to beat Ned in four games, after losing the first, then 4-3 to the home side, the tide was sure. turned. Brian again, almost leveling his side after another exciting match, this time against Martyn.

Another five-player epic saw him miss 11-5, 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4, making it 5-3 at Princes St. When the doubles started, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope for the visitors, as Susie and Ned came up front, 8-11,12-10, 5-11, versus Nick and Martyn, only that the home pair rekindled and win the next two games 11-4,11-6 , and the match 6-3.

Finally, Roger and Dave put the icing on the cake with a three consecutive wins over Brian and Audrey for a final score of 7-3 Princes St B. Great entertainment, with the evergreen Mr. Crolley in the lead role.

Front-runners Princes St C kept their rivals at bay at the top but only just after a close call away to Crosby D whose number one Frantisek Deji played a pivotal role in the 4-6 leader’s success, while full-quote visitors Andy Armstrong of wins can consider themselves the match winner. Southport A was also back in good shape after a convincing 1-9 win at Formby Village B, the recent return of Mark Barnes certainly makes all the difference.

Division 2 leaders Princes St F consolidated their lead after a very good 7-3 win over their D team, where again wins in both doubles played a significant role, as did the two wins each of Genadijs Afanashevs and Gordon Wood.

Rainford kept their chances for second place alive with a very close 6-4 home win against Waterloo B, who himself is not out of the picture with a game in hand. A full run of wins from hosts Nick Roberts and two wins from Waterloos Nikolaj Primuk were the standout performers, in fact it was Nikolaj again whose two wins in a 6-4 home win against Princes St E in that rescheduled game in the hand that confirmed the ambitions of the Waterloo side. Argyle D vs Crosby E was also postponed.

In Division 3 it was a matter of all the A team could do, then the Southport B and C teams would follow, which is exactly what they did. Southport C kept their sights firmly on that top spot, with a convincing 9-1 success over Carlton, while Southport B mirrored their C team that same night with the same margin of victory against Crosby F, making it a good week for the Southport club.

There was also some good news from Crosby G’s side, although their home game and foreboding task against leaders Argyle F didn’t start too well with one player’s late withdrawal due to illness, it ended with their first run of the season in a 1 – 9 loss. Again, having acquitted themselves so well all along, Luke Pomeroy and Mark Molyneux finally did no less in their doubles against Les Lord and John Hepple.

So well done guys, further and up!

All information can be found at southport.ttleagues.com

