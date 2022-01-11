Cricket-England’s Billings ‘100% ready’ on Hobart test debut





– Wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings said he’s “100% ready” to make his test debut if he gets the nod for the final Ashes test against Australia in Hobart after being brought into the England squad to cover the injured Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. Billings, 30, recently featured for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League Twenty20 competition and is expected to play in England T20I series against the West Indies after the Ashes series ends. Australia has already kept the urn after winning the first three Ashes tests. The fifth and final game will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart between January 14 and 18. The fourth test in Sydney was drawn. “I’m 100% ready if needed, and I’ll give absolutely everything I can,” Billings told reporters on Monday. “My game is in a good spot. It’s been in the longer format for Kent for the past three years. “I’m constantly playing cricket and making runs. It doesn’t really matter what format it is, it’s more about rhythm, confidence and mindset. “Like every side I step on, I will try to make a positive impact on and off the pitch, in whatever environment I am placed in.” Buttler, who will return to England for the fifth Test, was punched to the left index finger as Bairstow swept through the pain en route to a gritty 100 after being punched on the thumb by Pat Cummins. Billings praised Buttler, Bairstow and Ben Stokes for their willingness to play in the fourth Test through injury. “The three guys who came to Sydney with injuries to bat, that’s incredible courage,” Billings added. “It’s exactly what everyone involved in English cricket is about: playing for each other and that resilience. We can get a lot of inspiration from that as a group, that character and that attitude about my dead body.”

