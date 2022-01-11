Georgia Football Proves Elite, Beats Alabama 33-18 in CFP Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS Georgia football proved itself elite, beating Alabama with a 33-18 win in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted a Bryce Young pass in the last minute and gave him 79 yards back with 54 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the Bulldogs’ first national football championship since 1980.

I watched about a thousand drills throughout the year and I knew Kelee would make it, said coach Kirby Smart. I didn’t realize he had turned it back, but what a great game at a great time. Ringos Pick-6 sealed Smarts’ first win over his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, in the fifth coach meeting. Among those wins, The Tide defeated Georgia in the CFP Championship Game after the 2017 season, from trailing for an overtime win of 26-23. The Bulldogs weren’t about to let this slip. Georgia took over with a 20-0 rise in the fourth quarter and asserted itself with dominant play on the line of scrimmage. Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, was 34-of-56 passing 352 yards with one TD and two interceptions, and he was fired three times. UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the offensive player of the game after his 17-of-26, 224-yard passing performance, after overcoming four Alabama sacks and a turnover.

The defense played great… I wouldn’t be the reason we lost this game, said Bennett. I can’t describe it, I love these guys. Safety Lewis Cine had seven tackles and a breakup from a pass and was named the defensive player of the game. These are things we practiced every day, day in and day out, said Cine. The goal was not to beat ourselves, and basically just perform. Georgia was indeed its own worst enemy when it fell to Alabama 41-24 counts in the SEC Championship Game on December 4 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs regrouped to win the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal over Michigan on a 34-11 count, bringing momentum and renewed confidence to their rematch with the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis. Alabama won early against Georgia and led a 9-6 brawl as Jalen Carter changed the momentum of the game with a blocked field at 3:18 in the third quarter.

James Cook shot 67 yards to center on the next game, cutting back to Alabama’s defense DeMarcco Hellams, and chasing the Tide defenders to Alabama’s 13-yard line. Three games later, Zamir White scored from distance to give Georgia the first lead of the game at 13-9 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. Alabama responded after its defense was large, forcing a Stetson Bennett turnover into Georgia territory. Bennett had rolled a third-and-8 from his own 27-yard line under pressure and, with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris draped around him, was unable to get his arm forward and fiddled. Tide safety Brian Branch recovered the ball at the Georgia 16-yard line, and five plays later linked Young with tight end Cameron Latu for a go-ahead touchdown that made it 18-12. The Tides 2-point conversion failed when Nolan Smith chased a clambering Young. Georgia answered quickly on the ensuing drive, went 75 yards on 4 plays and recaptured the lead when Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell with a 40-yard TD pass with 8:09 to go. The Bulldogs’ 2-point conversion failed, with James Cook unable to get around the corner.

The score enlivened the Georgia defense, who forced the game’s third run of three and out. The Bulldogs’ attack, meanwhile, kept warm and turned physical. Georgia moved the ball from his own 38 to the Alabama 15 with six run plays and a pass interference before Bennett faked a handoff to Cook and hit Brock Bowers with a short pass that took the freshman tight end into the end zone for a 15 – yard TD who made it 26-18 with 3:33 left. The Bulldogs offense endured a shaky first half, with Coach Kirby Smart working to smooth out Bennetts’ nerves. I told him to settle down, Smart said during his rest interview. We probably haven’t had one drive where we didn’t have negative plays….. We shot ourselves in the foot, were first and 15, second and 20, you won’t have a good football team if you do that. We need to get some things together in the attack.

George Pickens’ career-long 52-yard catch accounted for nearly half of the Bulldogs crossing yards (127) in the first 30 minutes. The Bulldogs defense, meanwhile, kept the Tide out of the end zone. Young completed 15 of 26 passes for 206 yards in the first half, despite Alabama losing its leading receiver, Jameson Williams, to a knee injury at 12:28 PM in the second quarter. Williams had already made 4 receptions for 65 yards in the game and looked destined for more. Tide coach Nick Saban treated Williams’ injury during halftime. I think we have other players who have a chance, said Tide coach Nick Saban. There are many young boys. They have talent. So they have to play with a competitive nature and get the chance to make some plays. Instead, it was Georgias youth that makes games, with freshman Mitchell grabbing the 40-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and redshirt freshman Ringo with the longest pick-6 in championship game history.

