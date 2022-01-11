Djokovic investigated by Australian Border Force – latest news





Novak Djokovic wins appeal against deportation from Australia Novak Djokovic is free to enter Australia after winning his battle with the national government over his visa – at least for now. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of a personal cancellation authority, a move that could drag on for several more days as the Serbian star gears up to compete for the Australian Open. Both his parents were candid in the course of the appeal, with his father claiming victory for human rights and freedom of expression in a young man from a small, poor country who defeated big, powerful people in the courts. Djokovic’s mother likened his treatment to torture, bullying. However, none of his family chose to answer questions about the tennis stars’ positive Covid result from December, ending a press conference when the matter arose on Monday. Court documents show that Djokovic tested positive on December 16, but the next day he was apparently photographed in public institutions without a mask and in the presence of children. Follow all the latest news and reactions from Djokovic’s hearing below. Novak Djokovic latest news and updates Show last update



1641902444 Question about event Djokovic attended Djokovic says he tested positive on December 16 and has documentary evidence to back up his claim. However, when this became public knowledge, many pointed out that he was attending an event on December 17 and was not wearing a mask. He was also pictured with young fans at the event and many want to know if he was aware that he was positive at the time. When his family was asked about it at their press conference on Monday, they declined to answer the question. Djokovic has yet to answer questions about the event. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 12:00 1641901844 Djokovic to answer more questions As part of his entry into Australia, Djokovic said he had not traveled anywhere before coming to the country. Footage, however, appears to show Djokovic practicing at a training camp in southern Spain on December 31, which would cast doubt on Djokovic’s claim that he did not travel before flying to Australia on January 4. On his ATD form, submitted to the hearing by Djokovics’ legal team, a No was selected under the question: Have you traveled or will be traveling to Australia in the 14 days prior to your flight? Below the question is a note stating: Giving false or misleading information is a serious crime. You can also face a civil fine for giving false or misleading information. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 11:50 am 1641901244 Stakhovsky Rejects Uncomfortable Rumors Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky has rejected suggestions that it was uncomfortable when Djokovic went to a gym with other players. Earlier today, Djokovics colleagues suggested him as he further prepares for the Australian Open. But Stakhovsky has said that this was not the case. He tweeted; Total bs.. was warming up for my match at the same gym. Find better gossip. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 11:40 am 1641900600 Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serb had the right to play in the Australian Open. Speaking to Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: People’s health comes first, and there are rules outlined months ago that everyone should get vaccinated and Djokovic shouldn’t. From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here. The world No. 38 Hungarian, who lost to Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year and the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in finding it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite that. he had not been vaccinated. Jack RathbornJanuary 11, 2022 11:30 am 1641899744 Tomic scores on Australian Open tests Bernard Tomic thinks he will catch Covid in the coming days and blames testing at the Australian Open. Tomic, who lost his qualifier, spoke to a referee in the middle of a match and bet he would test positive. I’m sure I’ll test positive for the next two days, I’m telling you, Tomic said. I’ll buy you dinner if I don’t test positive in three days. Otherwise you will buy me food. I can’t believe no one is being tested. They allow players to get on the field with quick tests in their room. Come on. No official PCR testing. Read the full story here: Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 11:15 am 1641899117 Voracova hopes Djokovic can play Renata Voracova had also canceled her visa after entering Australia when she came to the country with a similar exemption as Djokovic. She recently had Covid and was therefore initially allowed to enter the country. However, her visa was revoked and she was expelled from the country. She has said she hopes Djokovic doesn’t meet the same fate and says: Hopefully he can play. Because that’s what we went there for: to play tennis and not participate in inside games. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 11:05 am 1641898544 Morrison criticizes Djokovic’s situation Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has attacked current leader Scott Morrison for handling the situation in Djokovic. The world No. 1 was initially given a medical exemption to enter the country because he tested positive on December 16. However, upon arrival, his visa was canceled and he was kept in a hotel until his appeal. Djokovic won the call-up to stay in Australia but could be evicted in the coming days. Rudd tweeted: Does Morrison have any idea what his incompetence is about? #Djokovic has done with Brand Australia in the eyes of the world? Intended as a clever political diversion from his outright negligence regarding hospitals, boosters, childhood vaccines and rapid tests. Instead, it blows up in his face. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 10:55 am 1641897944 Djokovic has number one seed for Australian Open After winning his appeal on Monday, Djokovic will compete in the Australian Open and has placed number one in the men’s competition. The world No. 1 is still waiting for immigration minister Alex Hawke to decide whether to cancel his visa again, but for now the star is ready to participate. While Djokovic has the lead for the men, Ashleigh Barty has it for the women after winning the Adelaide International earlier this month. Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 10:45 am 1641897404 Djokovic’s treatment not a terrible insult” Comedian David Baddiel has tweeted about Djokovic and the situation that has developed in recent days. He did not represent the world. The first treatment at Melbourne airport was not a terrible insult to the Serbs, just the Border Force who treated him like other unvaccinated travelers. Djokovic’s father, Srdan, had suggested during their press conference on Monday that his son was being treated harshly for coming from a small and impoverished country. Srdan said: The fact that he comes from a small and impoverished country was clearly not something big, powerful people liked. They thought they had God-given powers that this world is their world, and it’s impossible that a young man from a small, poor country can be the best at their sport. But Baddiel believes he was not treated harshly, tweeting: Is it possible that the Australian Border Forces decision not to let Djokovic in immediately was not in fact a terrible insult to Serbia and Serbs everywhere, but that she is simply applying the same rules if they would? to another unvaccinated traveler? Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 10:36 1641896444 Djokovic still waiting for deportation Djokovic may have won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday, but immigration minister Alex Hawke still has the power to expel the star if he wishes. The minister thinks the minister will make his decision on Wednesday in the run-up to the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. But why can he still be deported? Here’s a piece that explains everything: Sarah RendellJanuary 11, 2022 10:20 am

