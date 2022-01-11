Minnesota Wild News: Marco Rossi to AHL, Matt Boldy to Taxi Squad





The Minnesota Wild doesn’t play until Friday, but on Sunday they decided to jack up the pot. Announced by the team, a slew of trades came in, so maybe we should break this one down a bit. News: De #mnwild today reassigned G Hunter Jones, F Kyle Rau and F Marco Rossi to the @IAWild, F Matt Boldy and G Andrew Hammond reassigned to the taxi crew and F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve activated. pic.twitter.com/rYOFtICCz5 Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 9, 2022 Goalkeeper Hunter Jones and forwards Kyle Rau and Marco Rossi have been sent to the AHL.

Matt Boldy and Andrew Hammond are on the taxi crew.

Joel Eriksson Ek is back from injury (thank goodness). First Jones was here for taxi crew security while Hammond served as a backup to Kaapo Kahkonen, now that Hammond is temporarily placed in the taxi crew he is going back down to play some games. Rau has just made a comeback after being called up earlier during the Wilds injury crisis. But when it comes to top prospect Rossi, things get interesting. AHL Iowa will play Tuesday this week, and with the Wild not getting into action until Friday, it makes sense to get some extra playing time for the 20-year-old. It’s not clear if this is a more permanent placement, or if he’s just there to play Tuesday and rejoin Minnesota as they prepare for the Anaheim Ducks. It could be both, honestly. Especially when you consider that Boldy didn’t get that treatment and just got put on the taxi crew to stay with the Wild practices, then it’s interesting. Whether it’s his age or his performances on the ice, the Wild clearly sees Boldy as the more advanced candidate and the 21-year-old is probably here for good. One benefit of this news is that Eriksson Ek is back and we can all finally breathe a little. It has already been projected that the team’s best centerman will be available to play on Friday, but this is just an extra assurance that that will actually happen. Maybe Rossi’s relegation was simply because they don’t want him to play fewer minutes on the third line when Joel returns? Again, there are so many possibilities and it should become more apparent as the weekend approaches.

