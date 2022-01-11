Andy Murray reaches 2nd round at Sydney Tennis Classic





Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray reached the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday. Murray entered the tournament with a wild card and also received one for next week’s Australian Open. Since he last reached the Australian Open final in 2016 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, the 34-year-old Murray has only made it past the first round at Melbourne Park once. Due to recurring hip injuries, he has only played one of the last four Australian Opens. The former No. 1 ranked player is now 135th. The three-time Grand Slam champion forced Durasovic to make numerous mistakes. READ: ATP welcomes court ruling allowing Djokovic to play Australian Open I was hoping to get the games in Melbourne,” said Murray, referring to a first-round loss last week. That didn’t happen, but luckily Tennis Australia gave me the wild card to play here. I’m very grateful for that and hopefully can i stay here a few more days. Murray will face 23rd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals. Also in Sydney, US Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-0, 6-1. 19-year-old Raducanu had delayed the start of her season and withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set last week after her battle with COVID-19. Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a successful but shaky start to the 2022 season in her first game since she was hit by COVID-19. Bencic defeated Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round in Sydney. READ: Second-ranked Sabalenka’s woes continue in Adelaide I struggled a bit to exercise after COVID because the pulse went up and the fatigue was still there, Bencic said. I think I still have room to feel better and my fitness needs to be even better. I still feel a little wobbly.” At the Adelaide International, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka lost another first-round match at an Australian Open tuning tournament to a much lower-ranked opponent. Sabalenka lost to Rebecca Peterson from Sweden 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Peterson entered the game as number 395 in the game. Last week in the opening round of the first Adelaide International tournament, Sabalenka lost to 100th-seeded Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6), 6-1. In other first round matches in Adelaide, Madison Brengle defeated Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek defeated Heather Watson 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4 ).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/andy-murray-reaches-second-round-sydney-classic-raducanu-loses-tennis/article38234584.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

