India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Rahane falls for 9, Rabada grabs 2nd wicket
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Cape Town, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates: The Proteas decide to review after a call for catch-behind is rejected by the umpire, with a well-placed Virat Kohli being the batter in question. Vague peak, almost negligible, when the ball passes the bat, followed by a larger peak caused by the ball brushing the pants. The TV referee sticks to the original appeal of his on-field counterparts. Kohli collects a single from the last delivery to go to 40. Less than 10 minutes to start drinking tea.
Example: India will look to Virat Kohli to provide inspiration and runs as they try to bounce back in the decisive third Test against South Africa, starting in Newlands on Tuesday.
Kohli is expected to return as captain and main batter after missing India’s second Test defeat in Johannesburg due to a back spasm.
Kohli’s fierce competitiveness was lacking in the Wanderers’ closing stages last Thursday as South Africa chased a challenging target of 240 to bring the series to 1-1.
Indian coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that a soggy outfield affected the ball and made the Indian bowlers less effective, but there seemed to be an air of resignation as the South Africans got closer to their seven-wicket victory.
India was also hampered by the failure of one of their batters to match first Test centurion KL Rahul by turning good starts into big scores.
Kohli, who has made 27 Test centuries, is able to take advantage of a field in Newlands that is likely to be kinder to batters than the one on which the first two games were played.
But Kohli will have to rise to the challenge of overcoming a two-year streak of relatively poor form.
While Kohli’s career batting average is still above 50, it has fallen below 30 since he scored 317 runs twice in a home series against South Africa in October 2019. century in 14 subsequent practice matches.
Pujara and Rahane still under pressure
India will also be looking for two other veteran players, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, to bat for extended periods of time. Both batsmen have come under pressure from critics in recent months, but they shared an impressive century-long partnership in Johannesburg before being sacked for 53 and 58 respectively.
India is likely to make one forced change unless aggressive fast bowler Mohammed Siraj makes a remarkable recovery from a hamstring injury. One of the veteran duos of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav is likely to step in.
South African captain Dean Elgar, who made a match-winning 96 not-out in the final innings in Johannesburg, realistically assessed his team’s prospects by describing the win as “a step in the right direction”. while warning that “not everything is going our way”.
The reality is that South Africa has a fragile batting order, little experience and pure quality.
But what Elgar has brought to the team since he was appointed full-time captain last year is his insistence that his players are ready to fight.
Elgar’s public admission that he had a “difficult conversation” with Kagiso Rabada, the leader of the fast bowling attack, sent a strong signal that he expected his players to always give their best.
South Africa gambled by choosing four seam bowlers and only six recognized batsmen with the Wanderers.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who threw just two overs in the match, is likely to play a much bigger role at Newlands, so the discussion for South Africa will likely be whether a four-speed attack should be sustained or whether the striker should be attempted. strengthen, possibly by recalling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.
likely teams:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier or Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav
referees: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)
tv referee: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)
Match Referee: Andy Pyrroft (ZIM)
With inputs from AFP
