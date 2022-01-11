



Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett kisses the National Championship trophy after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama on Monday, January 10. Bennett is a former walk-on who grew up as a Georgia fan. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is congratulated by former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift during postgame celebrations. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia players celebrate in the confetti. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens, left, and quarterback Bryce Young leave the field after the game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia defending defender Tykee Smith celebrates after the final whistle. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Alabama’s Khyree Jackson walks off the field after the game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Smart shakes hands with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after the final whistle. Smart is a former assistant to Saban who was 0-4 against him as head coach. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia fans react after Kelee Ringo returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the win. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Bennett is hugged late in the game by a Bulldogs assistant coach. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Ringo walks into the end zone after his pick six. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Smart celebrates with Ringo after his touchdown. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia players celebrate on the sidelines late in the game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Young adjusts his helmet after being fired in the fourth quarter. Young, the winner of this season’s Heisman Trophy, was under heavy pressure for much of the game on Monday. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia tight end Brock Bowers celebrates after scoring a touchdown to extend Georgia’s lead in the fourth quarter. After the extra run, Georgia led 26-18. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a 40-year touchdown pass over Alabama’s Khyree Jackson in the fourth quarter. The touchdown gave Georgia a 19-18 lead. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Alabama’s Cameron Latu is celebrating after his fourth quarter catch gave the Crimson Tide a short 18-13 lead. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Bennett fumbles the ball as he is hit by Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the fourth quarter. Alabama recovered deep into Georgia territory, then scored a touchdown. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia running back Zamir White celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. After the extra run, Georgia led 13-9. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Jalen Carter of Georgia blocks a field goal from Will Reichard in the third quarter. Georgia scored a touchdown on his next drive. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia’s Anthony Summey intercepts Young early in the third quarter. It was the game’s first sales. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Bowers is tackled in the first half by Kool-Aid McKinstry, left, and Henry To’oTo’o. The first 30 minutes were a defensive battle between the two teams with Alabama leading 9-6 at halftime. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Dallas Turner fires Bennett in the second quarter. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny, center, watches a ball split the uprights in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Young throws a pass in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Reichard connects on one of his three field goals in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams injures his knee after a flyout in the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room and later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Alabama was already one star behind after John Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC title game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Saban watches the match in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Bennett yells instructions for the second-quarter Georgia attack. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title George Pickens of Georgia makes a dive catch in the first half. It led to a Georgia field goal that made the game 3-3. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Offensive production was hard to come by in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Mitchell tries to land a catch. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Smart leads his team during the first quarter. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Bennett recovers from his own fumble during the Bulldogs’ opening stage. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Reichard scores a field goal to give the Crimson Tide a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Fans watch the action in the first half. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Jordan Davis of Georgia fires Young on the opening stage of the game. It was a fumble at first that Georgia returned for a touchdown. But replay canceled the call and instead determined it was an incomplete pass. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title The team captains meet for the first toss before kick-off. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Natalie Grant sings the national anthem during the pregame festivities. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia fans cheer before the match. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Alabama is introduced before the game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Young walks to the field for pre-game warm-ups. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia players take the field before the game. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title The Georgia marching band performs before the match. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Georgia’s mascot Hairy Dawg gears up for kick-off. Georgia beats Alabama to win national title Fans make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium before the game.

