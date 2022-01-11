Explainer: why Australia faces heavy appeal to Novak Djokovic | tennis news

Australia’s immigration minister must now make the politically charged decision whether to use his powers to overturn the judges’ ruling.

When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his visa, they set off a storm of bureaucratic, political and legal repercussions.

The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne among asylum seekers and refugees, before Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly upheld his appeal and ordered his release and his visa reinstated.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke must now make the politically charged decision as to whether he will use his powers to overturn the judges’ ruling.

But what has happened in recent days and what seems to be happening in the run-up to the tennis tournament?

where to now?

First, a better class of accommodation. When a judge ruled in his favor on Monday, Djokovic was immediately released from Melbourne’s Park Hotel to join his team in a luxury apartment for the rest of his stay in Australia.

Djokovic rushed to the Australian Open venue, Melbourne Park, for an overnight training session. He also trained on Tuesday, suggesting his sights are still firmly on his bid for a 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Hawke will decide on Djokovic’s fate on Wednesday.

Another issue under scrutiny is whether Djokovic may have incorrectly filled out his travel entry form when he ticked a box to indicate that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia on January 6. training during that period.

What did the court say?

Perhaps the key to the whole affair and the most difficult question to answer is whether Djokovic has a valid claim to a medical exemption to enter Australia while unvaccinated.

Tennis Australia, the state government of Victoria and the federal government disagree.

Before leaving for Australia, Djokovic had been hesitant about his vaccination status. When interviewed by border officials at Melbourne Airport early Thursday morning, he admitted he was not.

His application for a medical exemption from the rule that all non-Australian arrivals must be vaccinated was based on his claim that he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.

Medical panels set up by Tennis Australia and the Government of Victoria granted Djokovic an exemption from vaccination to participate in the Australian Open on that basis. Djokovics’ lawyers argued that he had every reason to believe that the same standard applied at the border.

What was the case?

Djokovic was quick to welcome the court’s decision. During his four days in immigration detention, he only tweeted once, thanking his fans for their support.

Early Tuesday morning, he tweeted again to express his gratitude that the court had upheld his case.

Questions remain about Djokovic’s recent positive test. He had a PCR test on December 16 and got his positive result that night, but was reportedly seen in public for the next few days.

Role of politics

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne as it faced a record number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. The numbers also increased across Australia due to the Omicron variety.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ government has been criticized for easing some virus restrictions as Omicron cases began to rise and for not making rapid antigen tests available.

Morrison had little to say when Tennis Australia and the Victoria government upheld Djokovic’s application for a medical exemption. But when Djokovics visa was canceled, he quickly took ownership of the decision and felt the public approval.

He tweeted his rules and repeated it in interviews on the following days. At first it seemed like a certain political victory.

Australia’s strict border controls during most of the pandemic separated families by preventing Australians living abroad from returning home.

Morrison could not bear the possibility that one of the world’s most celebrated athletes and prominent vaccine skeptics would receive special treatment at the border.