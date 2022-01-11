Teddy Balkind’s godparents commemorate teen who died after hockey injury





NEW CANAAN Hockey players in the US have paid tribute to Teddy Balkind by leaving hockey sticks outside their front doors, but those close to him say the sport was only part of his upbeat personality.

The 16-year-old sophomore at St. Lukes School in New Canaan died Thursday after being injured when he was cut in the neck by another player’s skate during a game in Greenwich.

He was remembered Monday by his godparents, Lynne and Rand Eyberg, as a respectful boy who saw no obstacles in the many activities he pursued. He radiated joy, Lynne said. … Everyone loved being with him. His interests ranged from hockey and lacrosse to mountain biking, fishing, cooking, swimming and more, according to the pair. Since his birthday in November, Balkind was also busy getting his driver’s license. He was like a son to us, Lynne said, adding that she attended Denison College with Teddy’s mother, Leslie Balkind. As Balkind continued his many activities, he jumped in with both feet, Rand added. Rand said he and Balkind spent time biking through local trails and mountains in Stowe, Vt., where the youth quickly became adept at the sport. He always took the opportunity, Rand said, and he recalled one time Balkind had to swim the length of the New Canaan Field Club pool to earn privileges in the adult pool. Balkind swam and halfway down the length of the pool, his form fell apart, but then he paddled his doggy to the deep end despite the challenge. He wasn’t afraid to fail, Rand said. He wanted to be the best he could be, Lynne shared, but he wasn’t competitive. Instead, he liked to share his interest with others. … He saw no obstacles. Since the death, several communities Balkind was a member of have reacted strongly to the loss. fellow campers at Camp Awosting in Litchfield County created a hashtag #moreteddy and a video in his memory; parishioners of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church prayed the rosary for Balkind, who is Jewish; and he was honored at a hockey game in New Canaan, according to the Eybergs. Norwalk artist 5ivefingaz chose to pay tribute to Balkind in an Instagram video Monday, featuring a painted portrait of the young athlete using a hockey stick as his brush. Being a huge sports fan, including hockey, I felt that the only way to truly commemorate this young man was to use a hockey stick, the performer said. He said he plans to donate the portrait to whoever would do the painting and his family good. I can’t even imagine what the family is going through. My heart goes out to his family, friends and the entire CT hockey community, he added. At New Canaan Bicycles, owner Lou Kozar remembered the teen as polite, respectful, engaging, and just a joy to be around. Kozar had hoped to quickly hire Balkind, who had been successfully apprenticed to him. It was Balkind’s deep interest in mountain biking that led him to volunteer at the Park Street bike shop. He had such an eagerness to learn, Kozar recalled. I long for a kid like Teddy to come through those doors and say I want to work for you. Balkind was like part of our family, Kozar said, adding that he was personally hurt by the loss. One of his closest companions was his sister Karey, who is two years older than him. While he sometimes didn’t spend enough time doing homework, he was a master at the Xbox, eating burgers and making desserts after every meal, she wrote in his obituary. He wasn’t like so many kids who get distracted by their phones or the Internet, the Eybergs said. Instead, he was very present and got along well with people of all ages. We were so blessed, Lynne said. A private service will be held for Balkind at Temple Shalom in Norwalk, and a celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined, according to the obituary.

