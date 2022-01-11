Sports
Zak Crawley blames poor pitches in county cricket for England’s batting woes
Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in Test Englands batting is partly due to the poor pitches being offered in county cricket.
A one-sided Ashes defeat with three hammers, followed by last week’s heart-pounding draw in Sydney, has sparked a well-known bout of soul-searching in the English game.
One of the most notable issues is that teams are often unable to post significant totals, an issue that starts at the very top of the order.
Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself up to a free flowing 77 on day five at the SCG have proved easy picks for the attack in Australia in any case and the likes of Joe Denly and Keaton Jennings have fared no better before.
The skills needed to bat long and score big on a consistent basis appear to be in short supply and 23-year-old Crawley believes the deck is stacked against those attempting this in the domestic game.
To see him at his best on Sunday, pulling the world’s number one bowler Pat Cummins hard in front of the square or using his height to lavishly ride through the covers, it’s easy to imagine he’s a dominant figure in county cricket.
And yet he sits at a really modest first-class average of 31.21 over four years at Kent
When asked about his state record, he said: I think it’s because I hit on bad pitches, basically my entire championship career. I feel it has been very difficult to open the battle. The pitches have been very beneficial to bowlers throughout my career.
At my best, I clearly showed something that the English selectors liked, so I was picked with an average of 30. That’s less than usual, but there aren’t too many openers who have a lot more than that on average at the moment.
I think 34-35 is a really good average for an opener these days and that’s a bit different from 10 years ago.
Crawley’s words are sure to raise some objections, from the ground crew like no one else, but in an environment where administrators are asking serious questions about the domestic game’s ability to produce quality international players, they might find a sympathetic audience.
I think it’s clear that the pitch in Canterbury is a bit better. I don’t think it’s unfair of me to say, but I don’t think it’s just something from Kent, he said.
I think pretty much every ground I’ve played on has been pretty bad. I can think of two or three where I’ve made them think this is a really good wicket.
So it would be hard for me to find somewhere maybe a bit flatter. I think it’s more of a nationwide issue and I think it will help our test team a lot as the pitches get better.
Crawley, who this week cemented his place in the team for the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart, also revealed how watching footage from his best double century of his career against Pakistan helped him through a dramatic drop in form last year.
The Kent batter looked poised for stardom when he scored a sensational 267 in the Ageas Bowl in August 2020, the 10th highest test score by an English player in history.
But instead of riding on top of that wave, Crawley sank. In 2021, he hit 16 times for his country and made 173 runs with an ego-bruising average of 10.81.
His dashing 77 last time was good enough for Australian great Ian Chappell to tip him as England’s future, but Crawley admitted there have been times when he needed to boost his own confidence.
I would have said the 267 was a springboard for me and 2021, it certainly wasn’t, he said.
I often watch those innings when I’m going through bad form, to be honest, because it’s a nice reminder that I’ve done it before and I can do it again.
Sometimes when you’re feeling a little rough you can lose sight of that you can play and it’s always nice to remind yourself.
I played really well that day, but I feel like a better player now and that’s because of the failures I had last year. It was all a great learning curve.
You tend to learn more from your failures than your successes actually and it wasn’t the year I wanted. But I’ve learned a lot about myself and my game and I feel like I can push through and become a better player.
