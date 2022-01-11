Looks good; Malkin looks set to return against Ducks on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered those three little-awaited words Monday regarding center Evgeni Malkin. uh huh. You know what it is.

No, not Black and Yellow.

Game. Time. Decision.

Everything points to Malkin, 35, who will make his delayed season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Ducks in Anaheim. Which, for Penguins fans in and around Pittsburgh on Eastern Time, might be worth keeping an eye out for.

Saying that “we are encouraged by his progress” and that he “would expect” Malkin to be a game time decision for Tuesday could be interpreted as Sullivan indicating that Malkin will play unless a problem arises. That’s how “game time decision” has played out for a long time, for the Penguins and elsewhere.

“He’s had a lot of preparation that got him to this point,” Sullivan said. “He’s had quite a bit of full participation in practice. We gave him some scrimmage time, five to five. We got him involved in the best power play unit. So we tried to tick all the boxes as far as his preparation process is concerned. He’s worked really hard to get to this point.”

Of course, it seemed like a good bet that the highly skilled center would return on Saturday when the Penguins played in Dallas, but he didn’t. The circumstances may have worked against him – Friday practice was canceled and Saturday there was no morning skating as it was a day race.

Things look even better now, though Malkin will need to be activated from the Long Term Injured Reserve before he can play, and the Penguins may need to take steps to meet the salary cap.

While the Penguins have never publicly given a specific timeline for Malkin’s return, it looks like it could come in December. Sulllivan said that doesn’t mean Malkin is behind schedule.

“We were well aware of a time frame in which he would return to play,” Sullivan said. “And he’s right in that window.”

During practice Monday, according to multiple on-the-spot reports, Malkin skated in his normal spot, second-line center, between Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen. Malkin also practiced with the top power play unit, along with Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Evan Rodrigues, and Kris Letang. (As an aside: It’ll be interesting to see what that top unit looks like when Bryan Rust, currently on COVID-19 protocol, returns.)

Malkin is a winner of the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, scoring two Art Ross trophies as league champion, a Hart Trophy as league MVP, a Ted Lindsay Award winner as the best player as voted by his peers and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups.

He has 424 goals, 1,104 points in 940 games.

There has been some public grumbling that Malkin could screw up in what has been a strong, disciplined, schedule-oriented style of play led by coach Mike Sullivan this season. The implication is that Malkin can go free and go rogue, and therefore play outside of Sullivan’s guidelines and perhaps influence his teammates to do the same.

That remains to be seen, though somehow Malkin has managed to thrive in the NHL up to this point, including last season before getting injured.