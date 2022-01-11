The late Williams Jr. Three raises ducks over beavers





Next game: at UCLA 13-1-2022 | 6.30 pm ESPN Oregon Sports Network CORVALLIS, Or. Erik Williams Jr. hit the green three-pointer with 13.2 seconds left to lift the Ducks over the Beavers in Corvallis. How it happened: The rivalry got off to a hot start, with both teams shooting over 50% in the opening 10 minutes. The half saw seven draws and seven lead changes, with OSU taking control early. Some Important Stops and Buckets of Erik Williams Jr. gave the Ducks a small advantage. After playing for the last shot in the half, Will Richardson handed the ball to Jacob Young for a wide open three-pointer that he hit as time went on, giving Oregon a 40-36 lead at the break. The battle continued into the second half, with five more draws, but somehow the Ducks never relinquished the lead. Williams Jr. scored nine points in the period to accelerate the Ducks’ offensive as both he and N’Faly Dante finished with double-doubles for Oregon. The game was tied with 38 seconds left to play, after OSU executed a well-designed out-of-bounds play. The Ducks responded and got Williams Jr. an open mind with 13 seconds to go, and Williams Jr. led by three points. Oregon intentionally made a mistake, made a couple of free throws and defended well to escape with the win. “Eric came to play and that gave us a big boost. He was the difference in the game tonight,” said head coach Dana Altman . Who stood out: Jacob Young was the leading scorer after a strong first half, while Dante (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Williams Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds) each scored double-doubles. Next one: Oregon heads to Los Angeles to face UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday.

