Watch: Ross Taylor bids farewell to test cricket in style, Twitter goes crazy

Ross Taylor’s Test career came to a fairytale end as the New Zealand great, playing in his 112th and final Test, took the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts romped home to an innings and 117-run win at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. As the light faded, Taylor was thrown and on the third ball from the over, he picked up Ebadot Hossain’s wicket for just his third Test wicket. It was a fitting farewell for Taylor, who bowed out of red ball cricket with a New Zealand record 7,683 runs to his name and 37th in the all-time list of the sport’s most prolific runners.

After taking the wicket, the New Zealand great was mobbed by his teammates.

Watch Ross Taylor take the wicket of his last ball in Test cricket:

Social media went overtime with fans, players and journalists saluting Taylor for his glittering Test career and his fairytale finish.

The win helped New Zealand draw 1-1 in their two-game streak against Bangladesh. The visitors had taken an unlikely win in the opening test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

But New Zealand came roaring back in the second with stand-in skipper Tom Latham leading from the front.

The southpaw scored a brilliant 252 while New Zealand scored 521 for six called in their first innings.

Trent Boult took a fifer to reach the 300 wickets milestone as Bangladesh were knocked out for 126 in the first innings.

Bangladesh, which was trailing 385, was all eliminated for 278 in the second innings.

promoted

Kyle Jamieson took four for 82 and Neil Wagner three for 77, while Liton Das took the highest score for Bangladesh with 102.

(With AFP inputs)

