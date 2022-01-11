Watch: Ross Taylor bids farewell to test cricket in style, Twitter goes crazy





Ross Taylor’s Test career came to a fairytale end as the New Zealand great, playing in his 112th and final Test, took the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts romped home to an innings and 117-run win at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. As the light faded, Taylor was thrown and on the third ball from the over, he picked up Ebadot Hossain’s wicket for just his third Test wicket. It was a fitting farewell for Taylor, who bowed out of red ball cricket with a New Zealand record 7,683 runs to his name and 37th in the all-time list of the sport’s most prolific runners. After taking the wicket, the New Zealand great was mobbed by his teammates. Watch Ross Taylor take the wicket of his last ball in Test cricket: I have to love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match. pic.twitter.com/8KsjuWMExR Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 11, 2022 Social media went overtime with fans, players and journalists saluting Taylor for his glittering Test career and his fairytale finish. Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career. Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 11, 2022 Ross Taylor 0.3-0-0-1

Taylor becomes the first player to take wicket(s) without conceding runs in the final Test of his career.#NZvBAN Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 11, 2022 If you pick a wicket after more than ten years, you add that it’s your last test match Wow dreamy goodbye Ross Taylor has got……! pic.twitter.com/gWJy4Ffuoe Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) January 11, 2022 Oh my God!! Ross Taylor actually picked a wicket. What a way to end Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) January 11, 2022 Ross Taylor skipped the final after 7 long years to make it to the last wkt of this innings & 3rd career test Wicket to finish his glorious 15 year long test career in style. standing ovation from everyone there. All respect and applause for Ross, the legend#NZLvBAN @RossLTaylor pic.twitter.com/Rd1ydrEPs4 Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) January 11, 2022 Watching Ross Taylor bowl today pic.twitter.com/AKDWUv8bxs Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 11, 2022 Ross Taylor, thanks for the memories. My favorite knock: the Pallekele one against Pakistan at the 2011 World Cup, especially Shoaib’s demise at death (after Kamran Akmal’s epic reprieve). And of course for RCB against KKR at Centurion in 2009. Beautiful leg-side swings. Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 11, 2022 Ross Taylor

Glenn McGrath

Muttiah Muralitharan Some cricketers who have taken a wicket from their last delivery in Test cricket#NZvBAN #BANvsNZ Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 11, 2022 Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. Awesome. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fgNDNWzIuc Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) January 11, 2022 Man oh man I love cricket. Ross Taylor, what a legend. What a test career. What a New Zealander. Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) January 11, 2022 The win helped New Zealand draw 1-1 in their two-game streak against Bangladesh. The visitors had taken an unlikely win in the opening test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But New Zealand came roaring back in the second with stand-in skipper Tom Latham leading from the front. The southpaw scored a brilliant 252 while New Zealand scored 521 for six called in their first innings. Trent Boult took a fifer to reach the 300 wickets milestone as Bangladesh were knocked out for 126 in the first innings. Bangladesh, which was trailing 385, was all eliminated for 278 in the second innings. promoted Kyle Jamieson took four for 82 and Neil Wagner three for 77, while Liton Das took the highest score for Bangladesh with 102. (With AFP inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

