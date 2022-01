FIFA opens investigation into sexual abuse allegations in Gabonese football | Gabon

FIFA has confirmed that its independent ethics committee has opened an investigation into allegations of widespread sexual abuse in Gabonese football. The former coach of Gabon’s Under-17 coach is charged with rape of minors and sexual assault along with two other coaches after allegations of alleged victims were reported by the Guardian. Patrick Assoumou Eyi, better known as Capello, faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty on charges that could include attempted rape of minors and endangering the life of another. Serge Mombo, a leading football official in Gabon, has also been accused of sexually abusing young players and demanding sex as a condition of securing places on national teams. Mombo was re-elected as president of La Ligue de l’Estuaire, Gabon’s senior football league, in June 2021. He will also serve as the kit man for Gabon’s senior men’s team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Mombo, a former police officer, denied the abuse claims made by alleged victims and witnesses to the Guardian. Given the seriousness of the allegations, we can confirm that FIFA’s independent ethics committee has opened an investigation and is currently investigating the matter, a FIFA spokesperson said. Please understand that no further comments can be made at this stage. A former player who claimed he was mistreated by both Eyi and Mombo when he represented Gabon’s Under-17s in 2017, said the official was trying to make him a proposal with promises of a spot in the starting lineup. Mombo, who has also served as a referee, described the charges against him as unethical on Friday. I wanted to laugh about it, but the facts are too serious to pass up, he wrote on Facebook. I feel touched in my self-esteem and the perpetrators of this plot will answer for their actions. The archives are there to show that this action to destabilize the same authors does not date from today. I was an international referee, now President of the League, I have never been at the center of these dirty works that I condemn with the greatest energy. He added: It is unethical to smear people for a job. The position of kitman in the national team is not contractual, but one-time. Gabon faced the Comoros in their first match at Afcon on Monday evening.

