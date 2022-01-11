Grzelcyk, Marchand, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 7-3 win

Attacking depth continued to shine for the Boston Bruins in a 7-3 thrashing of the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena Monday night.

Boston Bruins defender Matt Grzelcyk played the best game of his career with a goal and four assists. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had two goals and an assist; Craig Smith had a goal and an assist and Taylor Hall and Anton Blidh each had two assists for the Bruins, who have now won five of their six games since returning from the COVID/holiday holiday on January 1.

The Boston Bruins have now surpassed their opponents 28-15 in those six games, scoring five or more goals in four of those games.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and has now won four consecutive starts.

Former UMass Hockey forward Conor Sheary scored two goals for the Capitals and TJ Oshie scored his fifth of the season in the loss. The Bruins kept Alexander Ovechkin scoreless, but he provided an assist in the loss. Zach Fucale was taken out of the game in the second period after conceding four goals on 16 shots. Vitek Vanecek stopped 12 of 15 shots in relief.

GOLD STAR: Matt Grzelcyk– If there was any doubt that Grzelcyk did not have the mental toughness to play in the defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy, the Boston Bruins defender wiped it out again in the first period. After his teammates knocked out an interference call at Grzelcyk 8:33 into the first period, Grzelcyk made a blind backhanded pass from the end boards to the faceoff circle which was intercepted by Capitals Sheary, who buried it for his second goal on 12: 32.

It wasn’t long before Grzelcyk buried that foul and left it in the past, as he got the secondary assist on Pastrnak’s first goal at 18:34 of the first period and then the primary on Marchand’s tying goal at 19:14 of the first period. the opening frame. Grzelcyk wasn’t finished, however, as he gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead with his second goal of the season 2:51 in the second period and then grabbed another secondary helper on Erik Haula’s goal to make it 6-2. at 13:09 in the middle frame.

This was from Grzelcyk first five-point game of his career and he became the third Bruins player to have four points or more in a game this season.

Matt Grzelcyk (1-34) came in third @NHLBrown player this season to include a four-point outing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, who both had four points against the Red Wings on November 4, 2021.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IsrUlKJJHm pic.twitter.com/S1NBsaRR3W — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2022

BLACK EYE: Grzelcyk Pass To Sheary– Matt Grzelcyk had a first period to remember and it didn’t start well. After his teammates killed an interference penalty at 8:33, Grzelcyk committed a cardinal sin that they teach you not to do in Pee-Wee hockey. With the Bruins already trailing 1-0 and the Capitals still under pressure, Grzelcyk scooped the puck down the end boards to Ullmark’s right. Rather than switch it to the forehand and put it on the boards, Grzelcyk backhanded the puck toward the nearby faceoff circle, and Sheary buried the gift-wrapped present past the Boston Bruins goalkeeper. Grzelcyk just can’t, but he did. Give the Boston Bruins the rear, though, as as mentioned above, he shook off these brains and was a beast for the rest of the game ending with a goal and four assists.

Conor Sheary snips one for his second of the night. Matt Grzelcyk can’t turn the puck like that. 2-0 WSH. pic.twitter.com/VeCHyJ0zQP — Blake Thorne (@_BlakeThorne) January 11, 2022

TURNING POINT:Marchand Equalizing Goal– We say this a lot here and still the PHWA and the majority of NHL fans don’t want to give Marchand his dues, but Brad Marchand is the best winger and one of the best players in the NHL. He should also be a top 5 Hart Trophy candidate at this point in the season. That was evident again on Monday evening. 14:42 in the first period, Marchand took a high stick on the nose of Capitals forward Nic Dowd. Marchand returned to the couch with a bloody and probably broken nose that trainers patched him up on the couch as best they could.

Marchand returned to the ice, set up Pastrnak for his first goal of the game to make it 2-1 with Capitals 18:34 in the first period, then tied the game to two with a power play goal at 19:14 in the opening frame. The Bruins then scored four consecutive goals and six in total, before Oshie made it 6-3 at 2:06 PM.

Busted, nosebleed:

To help:

Goal: Brad Marchand with an eventful first period! pic.twitter.com/ZmEke7El7L — Sportnet (@Sportnet) January 11, 2022

Marchand added another goal to make it 7-3 10:59 in the third period.

FAIR MENTION: Brad Marchand– Obviously Marchand is getting the nod here, given his stats and more, so the leadership he showed in fighting back from the nose injury and starting the first period comeback. This was Marchand’s second consecutive game with two goals and he now has five goals and an assist in his last three games.

NOTABLE MENTION: David pastrnak – Pasta is back! With his 12th and 13th goals of the season, Pastrnak now has five goals in his last four games and resembles the Pasternak of yesteryear. Since moving to second line with Erik Haula and Taylor Hall, Pastrnak looks rejuvenated, and more importantly, that signature smile and affable personality are back.

David Pastrnak finishes Taylor Hall’s strange dish for FIFTH Consecutive Boston Goal! #NHLBrown pic.twitter.com/gp6TcAf2l0 — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) January 11, 2022

PER NUMBERS: 5 – The number of goals Pastrnak has scored in his last four games since he scored his first goal since November 30 in Bruins’ 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils last Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unbelievable; you’re always amazed, it’s something he does every game, he’s a world-class player,” Grzelcyk said of Marchand on NESN’s first intermission show. “One of the best in the world for a reason and a big part of that is his level of competition. He wants it more than anyone and he competes extremely hard. It’s inspiring for us to watch as a team and he’s an incredible leader for U.S.”