



Asked what qualities he would like to see in a new coach, Montgomery said: “It’s still quite raw and new to me. I understand it’s a matter of how the coaches change. People go and people come in. But I’m still nice to take it all in i guess you could say so i really don’t have much to say about that i just want to take it all in and take it step by step and see what the next step is.” In 2020, Pace shared a 2021 fourth-round pick with the Vikings in exchange for a fifth-round pick that he gave Tulsa outside of linebacker Trevis Gipson. “I’m very grateful for all the memories I’ve been able to make with coach Nagy and Ryan Pace,” Gipson said. “It will be sad. But unfortunately it is part of the profession” Nagy broke the news at a 9am team meeting Monday. “He told us how much he cared about us and that he will always be there for us,” Gipson said. “It’s all love with coach Nagy and it always will be. I’m grateful for the memories I got to make with him and I will always be able to keep in touch with him.” “It’s been a tough road this season and we’ve fought to the end. There’s nothing we can really do about it, except put our heads down and work hard and just keep fighting.” Pace was hired as general manager in 2015 and has acquired all players on the Bears roster this season except punter Pat O’Donnell, who was chosen in the sixth round of the 2014 draft by GM Phil Emery. In 2018, Pace selected Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels in the second round. “Coach Nagy and Ryan, they were the ones who called me when I was called up here,” Daniels said. “Because we’ve built such a good relationship over the past four years, it’s sad to see them leave. But I know it’s part of the NFL, it’s part of the game and it’s a production company. You you can lose your job if you don’t produce.”

