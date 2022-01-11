Ross Taylor from New Zealand says goodbye to Test cricket, Twitter reacted

Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor retired from Test cricket when New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by an inning and 117 runs in the second and final Test match at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch to tie the series.

He gave a fairytale end to his test career by taking a wicket to end the test match.

Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish.

I must love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match, wrote one Twitter user while posting the video clip of the cricketer taking the last wicket of his Test career.

I have to love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match. pic.twitter.com/8KsjuWMExR Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 11, 2022

Another Twitter user praised Taylor for his remarkable test career.

Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career, she tweeted.

Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career. Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 11, 2022

One user said Ross Taylor had a dreamy goodbye. He also shared the video clip of cricketers.

If you pick a wicket after more than ten years, you add that it’s your last test match Wow dreamy goodbye Ross Taylor has got……! pic.twitter.com/gWJy4Ffuoe Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) January 11, 2022

Another wrote: What a way to end.

Oh my God!! Ross Taylor actually picked a wicket. What a way to end Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) January 11, 2022

One twitter user called the Test cricketers career as glorious.

Ross Taylor skipped the final after 7 long years to make it to the last wkt of this innings & 3rd career test Wicket to finish his glorious 15 year long test career in style. standing ovation from everyone there. All respect and applause for Ross, the legend#NZLvBAN @RossLTaylor pic.twitter.com/Rd1ydrEPs4 Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) January 11, 2022

A user shared a meme to express his emotions.

Watching Ross Taylor bowl today pic.twitter.com/AKDWUv8bxs Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 11, 2022

A Twitter user thanked Taylor for the wonderful cricket memories.

Ross Taylor, thanks for the memories. My favorite knock: the Pallekele one against Pakistan at the 2011 World Cup, especially Shoaib’s demise at death (after Kamran Akmal’s epic reprieve). And of course for RCB against KKR at Centurion in 2009. Beautiful leg-side swings. Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 11, 2022

A user praised the New Zealand batsman for breaking wickets on the final ball of the Test series.

Ross Taylor

Glenn McGrath

Muttiah Muralitharan Some cricketers who have taken a wicket from their last delivery in Test cricket#NZvBAN #BANvsNZ Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good, wrote one Twitter user.

Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. Awesome. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fgNDNWzIuc Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) January 11, 2022

International Cricket Council also praised Ross Taylor for his contribution to cricket. Ross Taylor ends his Test career by a wicket to take a massive win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand!, read the tweet.

Ross Taylor ends his Test career with a wicket to a huge win and 12 . to obtain #WTC23 points for New Zealand! #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/UaibIuSyxO ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022

Blackcaps tweeted Thank you Taylors along with his photo.

Check out what Taylor said after the game

The crowd gave Taylor a standing ovation. He received a guard of honor from the Bangladesh players and handed over the match ball. The cricketer burst into tears on Tuesday. Ross Taylor has a New Zealand record of 7,683 runs to his name. He ranks 37th in the all-time list of the sport’s most prolific run-getters in the longest format.

