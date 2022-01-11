Sports
Ross Taylor from New Zealand says goodbye to Test cricket, Twitter reacted
Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish
File image of Ross Taylor. AFP
Veteran batsman Ross Taylor retired from Test cricket when New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by an inning and 117 runs in the second and final Test match at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch to tie the series.
He gave a fairytale end to his test career by taking a wicket to end the test match.
Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish.
I must love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match, wrote one Twitter user while posting the video clip of the cricketer taking the last wicket of his Test career.
I have to love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match. pic.twitter.com/8KsjuWMExR
Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 11, 2022
Another Twitter user praised Taylor for his remarkable test career.
Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career, she tweeted.
Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career.
Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 11, 2022
One user said Ross Taylor had a dreamy goodbye. He also shared the video clip of cricketers.
If you pick a wicket after more than ten years, you add that it’s your last test match
Wow dreamy goodbye Ross Taylor has got……! pic.twitter.com/gWJy4Ffuoe
Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) January 11, 2022
Another wrote: What a way to end.
Oh my God!! Ross Taylor actually picked a wicket. What a way to end
Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) January 11, 2022
One twitter user called the Test cricketers career as glorious.
Ross Taylor skipped the final after 7 long years to make it to the last wkt of this innings & 3rd career test Wicket to finish his glorious 15 year long test career in style. standing ovation from everyone there. All respect and applause for Ross, the legend#NZLvBAN @RossLTaylor pic.twitter.com/Rd1ydrEPs4
Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) January 11, 2022
A user shared a meme to express his emotions.
Watching Ross Taylor bowl today pic.twitter.com/AKDWUv8bxs
Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 11, 2022
A Twitter user thanked Taylor for the wonderful cricket memories.
Ross Taylor, thanks for the memories. My favorite knock: the Pallekele one against Pakistan at the 2011 World Cup, especially Shoaib’s demise at death (after Kamran Akmal’s epic reprieve). And of course for RCB against KKR at Centurion in 2009. Beautiful leg-side swings.
Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 11, 2022
A user praised the New Zealand batsman for breaking wickets on the final ball of the Test series.
Ross Taylor
Glenn McGrath
Muttiah Muralitharan
Some cricketers who have taken a wicket from their last delivery in Test cricket#NZvBAN #BANvsNZ
Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 11, 2022
Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good, wrote one Twitter user.
Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. Awesome. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fgNDNWzIuc
Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) January 11, 2022
International Cricket Council also praised Ross Taylor for his contribution to cricket. Ross Taylor ends his Test career by a wicket to take a massive win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand!, read the tweet.
Ross Taylor ends his Test career with a wicket to a huge win and 12 . to obtain #WTC23 points for New Zealand! #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/UaibIuSyxO
ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022
Blackcaps tweeted Thank you Taylors along with his photo.
Thank you Taylors pic.twitter.com/mNl2aCOLo5
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022
Check out what Taylor said after the game
Hear of @RossLTaylor On @sparknzsport after his last test match for New Zealand. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/rsw80ycoMZ
BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022
The crowd gave Taylor a standing ovation. He received a guard of honor from the Bangladesh players and handed over the match ball. The cricketer burst into tears on Tuesday. Ross Taylor has a New Zealand record of 7,683 runs to his name. He ranks 37th in the all-time list of the sport’s most prolific run-getters in the longest format.
Read all the latest news, trending news, cricket news, Bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. follow us onfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/new-zealands-ross-taylor-bids-adieu-to-test-cricket-heres-how-twitter-reacted-10276541.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]