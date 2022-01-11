Connect with us

Ross Taylor from New Zealand says goodbye to Test cricket, Twitter reacted

Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish

File image of Ross Taylor. AFP

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor retired from Test cricket when New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by an inning and 117 runs in the second and final Test match at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch to tie the series.

He gave a fairytale end to his test career by taking a wicket to end the test match.

Twitterati praised the cricketer for his great test career and his fairytale finish.

I must love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his last Test to win the match, wrote one Twitter user while posting the video clip of the cricketer taking the last wicket of his Test career.

Another Twitter user praised Taylor for his remarkable test career.

Ross Taylor takes the wicket of his last ball of Career. What an End to the Remarkable Career, she tweeted.

One user said Ross Taylor had a dreamy goodbye. He also shared the video clip of cricketers.

Another wrote: What a way to end.

One twitter user called the Test cricketers career as glorious.

A user shared a meme to express his emotions.

A Twitter user thanked Taylor for the wonderful cricket memories.

A user praised the New Zealand batsman for breaking wickets on the final ball of the Test series.

Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bengali wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good, wrote one Twitter user.

International Cricket Council also praised Ross Taylor for his contribution to cricket. Ross Taylor ends his Test career by a wicket to take a massive win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand!, read the tweet.

Blackcaps tweeted Thank you Taylors along with his photo.

Check out what Taylor said after the game

The crowd gave Taylor a standing ovation. He received a guard of honor from the Bangladesh players and handed over the match ball. The cricketer burst into tears on Tuesday. Ross Taylor has a New Zealand record of 7,683 runs to his name. He ranks 37th in the all-time list of the sport’s most prolific run-getters in the longest format.

