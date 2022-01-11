What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia tonight? Time, TV schedule for the 2022 college football championship





The college football universe will once again revolve around the SEC to end the 2021 season, even if the national championship game is in Indianapolis. No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will face each other in the 2022 College Football Playoff for the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, the first CFP rematch of a regular season game since the playoff was implemented in 2014. It also marks the second time the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will decide the national title after the 2018 championship game, which Alabama won 26-23 in overtime. Only Alabama and Clemson have met more often in the CFP era, facing each other every season from 2015 to 2018. The 2017 matchup was the only meeting that did not take place in the national championship match. LAKE: Watch Alabama vs. Georgia live with fuboTV (free trial) Alabama comes into play as a slight underdog to the Bulldogs, despite taking their first loss of the season in a shocking 41-24 SEC championship game win. The Crimson Tide had to win that game to make it to the College Football Playoff, while undefeated Georgia was guaranteed a spot whether it won or lost. That win propelled Nick Saban and Alabama to the top of the overall standings in the 2021 College Football Playoff, where they took No. 4 Cincinnati’s best shot in the Cotton Bowl semifinals and still won 27-6. Georgia, which fell to No. 3, rebounded for a dominant win over No. 2 Michigan, rocking the Wolverines 34-11. Those games, coupled with some injuries on Alabama’s roster, most notably John Metchie III, the 1,000-yard receiver, suggest a closer game in the rematch. With that, here’s everything you need to watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship game, including TV channel, kick-off time, location and updated bets. What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia tonight? The main broadcast of the Alabama-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship is broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as play-by-play announcer and analyst respectively, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will work on the sidelines. Alabama vs. Georgia can also be streamed on the ESPN app, with fuboTV or on Sling TV, both of which offer a free trial. In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have a few alternative options for watching the CFP championship game via ESPN’s “Megacast,” including: Coaches Movie room : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Command center: ESPNU

ESPNU skycast: ESP NEWS

ESP NEWS Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC network

SEC network all-22: ESPN App MORE: Alabama vs. Georgia odds, forecast, betting trends for the CFP championship What time does the college football championship game start? Date: Monday 10 January

Monday 10 January Time: 8pm ET | 5:00 p.m. PT The Alabama-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off Monday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Where is the 2021 CFP National Championship? Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) The CFP National Championship for the 2021 season will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will be the first time the venue has been home to the Big Ten Championship game and the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts to host the College Football Playoff National Championship. This will also be the first time since 2012 (when it hosted Super Bowl 46) that it will host a football championship game. Listed below are all future dates and sites for subsequent CFP national title competitions: Season site 2022 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) 2023 NRG Stadium (Houston) 2024 Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nev.) 2025 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) Alabama vs. Georgia Odds To Win 2022 National Championship Georgia opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Alabama, despite the Crimson Tide’s previous win over the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. That line shifted half a point further toward Georgia a week before the game, according to FanDuel. One reason for that may be Metchie’s injury, coupled with Georgia’s dominance over a Michigan team deemed more favorable than Alabama’s semifinal opponent, Cincinnati. Georgia defeated the second-ranked Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, while Alabama defeated the fourth-ranked Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. History of the College Football Playoff, Past Winners Date winning team lose team To score Venue January 12, 2015 Ohio state Oregon 42-20 Arlington, Texas January 11, 2016 Alabama Clemson 45-40 Glendale, Aris. January 9, 2017 Clemson Alabama 35-31 Tampa, Florida. January 8, 2018 Alabama Georgia 26-23 Atlanta 7 Jan. 2019 Clemson Alabama 44-16 Santa Clara, California. January 13, 2020 LSU Clemson 42-25 New Orleans January 11, 2021 Alabama Ohio state 52-24 Miami Gardens, Florida. January 10, 2022 To be determined To be determined To be determined Indianapolis Alabama vs. Georgia news from Sporting News

