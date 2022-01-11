Hoover Viking tennis player Tess Bucher plays at Florida USTA event

During most winter breaks, area athletes huddle indoors to keep warm. Hoover sophomore tennis standout Tess Bucher had no such problems after being in sunny Orlando, Florida.

That doesn’t mean it was a trip just to soak up the sun. Bucher also had to deal with the heat brought on by one of the toughest young tennis leagues in the country at the United States Tennis Association Winter Nationals during the break.

“It was a really good experience overall,” Bucher said. “We had great weather and I was able to compete against some really good tennis players. It was a little stressful at times, but it was good to see where I competed against the best of the best.”

Bucher managed to take one win in singles and one in doubles as college scouts from some of the best Division I tennis programs in the country looked on.

“It was great to get out there and get some wins,” said Bucher. “The great thing is that I can compete in this age group for another year. I think the experiences I have now will really help me prepare for what lies ahead.”

More Tess Bucher:Jackson coach about Hoover tennis ace Tess Bucher: ‘A player like this only comes by so often’

It should not be overlooked how difficult it is to qualify for a USTA National event. There are only three that are sprinkled all year round.

“She was one of only 128 players in the country in her age group to participate in this tournament,” said Bucher’s private coach Joseph Concialdi. “It’s the best kids playing against each other and being scouted by some of the best Division I coaches in the country. This is the kind of event that will help her prepare to play at that next level.”

It is a level that according to Concialdi Bucher could qualify to play for a long time. He’s been coaching Bucher since she was old enough to hold a racket. He saw the potential she had when she took her first swings.

More Tess Bucher:Hoover’s Tess Bucher Nationally Known In Tennis, And Her Other Sport Fits Like A Glove

“You could immediately tell she was special,” Concialdi said. “People ask, ‘How can you see that in children who are so young?’ You can. You could tell she had great hand-eye coordination and she would have the athleticism to match. It was special to watch her grow into the player she is today.”

It is a process that is far from complete for Bucher.

“She has made good progress and I think she will get the looks of a lot of high-quality Division I programs,” said Concialdi. “The question I think people will ask is, ‘Is she good enough to be a professional?’ “My take on this is that if it happens, it happens. The goal is to get her some scholarship money and put her in a nice college. All that can happen after that is gravy.”

Having those high expectations for attending a Division I college can put a lot of strain on a young athlete. It’s something Bucher still does at every event.

“It was really cool to see all the scouts at this event,” said Bucher. “College seems so far away, but at the same time I know the process will accelerate in my junior year. It increases the pressure, but at the same time it’s nice to find yourself in such an environment and see how far you can push yourself.”

Bucher hopes to keep pushing himself at Hoover and future USTA events for the next two years. An exciting prospect for local tennis fans.

Reach Cliff at [email protected]

On Twitter: @chickmanREP