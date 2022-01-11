Sports
Lots to look forward to in 2022
The year 2021 was an extraordinary year for Para sports and Para athletes as sports activities returned after nearly a year of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although athletes returned to action, the threat and danger of the coronavirus still prevented them from pulling out all the stops. With restrictions and protocols, most competitions were held in empty stadiums and athletes lacked the atmosphere of performing for their fans.
That said, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was the biggest event of 2021 and was a huge success despite all expectations.
And while the specter of the virus is still there as the year 2022 kicks in, there is still a plethora of mega events on the agenda. This gives Para athletes plenty of opportunities to showcase their entire empire, win medals and titles, and most importantly, get back into the groove.
BEIJING 2022 – THE MARQUE EVENT
With just over 50 days to go, the Beijing Winter Paralympics will be the highlight of this year’s calendar.
This will be the second consecutive edition of the quadrennial event to be held in South Korea in Asia after Pyeongchang 2018.
During the Winter Paralympic Games to be held from March 4-13, Beijing also gains a unique distinction by becoming the first city to host both the Summer (2008) and Winter Paralympic Games.
Competitions are held in 78 events across six sports – Alpine skiing, cross country skiing (parabiathlon and para cross country skiing, para ice hockey, snowboard and wheelchair curling – in three clusters – Beijing, Yanqing Cluster and Zhangjiakou Cluster.
DRESS REVIEW FOR BEIJING
The run-up to the showpiece begins with the postponed World Para Snow Sports Championships Lillehammer 2021 from January 12 to 23, 2022.
The event will be historic as for the first time in history, the World Para Alpine Skiing, Para Biathlon, Para Cross-country and Para Snowboard World Championships will be held simultaneously in the same city.
The match was initially scheduled to take place in Lillehammer, Norway from February 7 to 20, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
With 87 gold medals to be awarded and less than two months to go until the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, the athletes are expected to be in top form at Lillehammer 2021.
BIRMINGHAM IS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The other major multi-sport events are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, although it is limited to countries that were once part of the British Commonwealth.
Birmingham will host competitions in Para Swimming, Para Athletics, Para Track Cycling, Para Lawn Bowls, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis, Para Triathlon and Wheelchair Basketball 3×3.
About 25 countries including Australia, England, Canada, South Africa, India, New Zealand, Kenya, Nigeria and some of the Caribbean countries will participate in the event.
BACK TO CHINA IN OCTOBER
The Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China from October 9-15 is another high-profile event to look forward to. Competitions will take place in 616 events across 22 sports involving approximately 4,000 athletes.
These three mega events and a myriad of international competitions in various sports make 2022 an important year for Para athletes, with all stakeholders hoping for a full season of competition.
The even year between two editions of the Summer Paralympics is a time for World Championships in major sports, which in the case of some disciplines also start the qualifying program for the next Paralympic Games.
With the Tokyo 2020 postponement disrupting the cycle of the Games, Paris 2024 seems closer than ever. This means that 2022 is a very crucial year for athletes to start their build-up to Paris, as the qualifying program for some sports will start towards the end of the year.
This year’s calendar includes World Championships in Para Athletics, Para Shooting, Para Badminton, Para Swimming, Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Basketball.
The World Para Swimming Series, to be held in Aberdeen from February 17-20, will see the best in the world get their season off to a good start.
The Para swimming season will conclude with the World Championships in Madeira, Portugal from June 12-18 and all the big stars will be there, hoping to finish the season as world champions.
For the second half of the year, athletes will compete in the World Championships in Kobe, Japan from August 26 and September 4.
The shooters are gearing up for the World Shooting Para Sports Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates from November 3-17, while the Para Badminton players will gather for the World Championships, which was postponed from 2021, in Tokyo from 1-6 November.
Vejle, Denmark, will continue to advertise itself as a Para sports center as it will host the Wheelchair Rugby World Cup from October 8-17, 2022.
Also, there are regular events on the calendar in various Parasports that go ahead despite the restrictions and protocols because the show has to go on.
