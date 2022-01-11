Sports
Lincoln Riley’s 2022 USC football coaching staff is elite and here’s why:
Lincoln Riley has officially announced that his… official 2022 coaching staff for the USC football program.
With this announcement, the Trojan football program has already returned to national dominance, as very few staffers across the country can top it.
Only one of these full-time coaches was on the schedule last year and that is 2021 Interim Head Coach Donte Williams. The rest are guys Riley either brings in or has found as the best possible candidates from outside sources.
Lincoln Riley has hired ten USC soccer coaches to this staff, and here’s a rundown, starting with his assistant:
Dennis Simmons: USC Football Assistant Head Coach/Outside WRs Coach/Coordinator Offensive Passing Game
Dennis Simmons’ last coaching job was with Oklahoma under Riley, and he had all of the same titles he has now with USC football. He had been there since 2015, and served as the WRs outside coach ever since. As an associate head coach in 2019 and 2020, he became their assistant and passing match coordinator for the past year.
Simmons coached three first-team All-Americans at receiver during his time at OU (Dede Westbrook, Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb). A coach with ties to the West Coast, Simmons played and coached at BYU and was the coach for outside receivers in Washington State from 2012 to 2014.
Alex Grinch: USC Football Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
Alex Grinch is going to be USC Football’s DC and safety coach, and he has a great resume. As OU Defensive Coordinator from 2019-2021, he had five defensive players lined up. For OU, he was the co-defensive Coordinator for Urban Meyer at Ohio State in 2018, winning a Rose Bowl there.
He was previously a DC in the Pac-12, where he led the defense of Washington State for three years between 2015 and 2017. He was twice a semifinalist of the Broyles Award (awarded to the best assistant coach in the country).
Josh Henson: USC Football Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach
Josh Henson is arguably the best asset Lincoln Riley has made to USC football. A coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU from 2005-2008, Henson won a Natty after organizing back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes in the Bayou in 2006 and 2007.
He was the 2009-2012 Co-Offensive Line Coach for Mizzou, and the OC and O-Line Coach from 2013-2015. Four linemen from his time there were called up and he then left to coach for a few years at his alma mater in the state of Oklahoma, where he was an offensive analyst in 2016 and an O-Line coach from 2017 to 2018. He has been on the offensive ever since. Line coach at Texas A&M, where he coached a two-time All-American at Kenyon Green last year and coached the best offensive line in the SEC.
Donte Williams: USC Football Defensive Backs Coach/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Keeping Donte Williams must have been an easy decision for Riley as he is the best recruiter in the Pac-12. That’s how 247Sports ranked him in 2020 (the last time he wasn’t a head coach) and ranked him as the No. 3 recruiter in the nation. He has also done a good job coaching the corners in 2020 for USC, and since 2013 he has been a cornerbacks coach or held even higher positions for CFB coaching staff.
During that time, he was in San Jose State (2013-2015), Arizona (2016), Nebraska (2017) and Oregon (2018-2019). Since joining USC (as of 2020), he has held positions as high as, of course, the interim head coach of the Trojans. That experience as head coach will be valuable to him in the future.
Roy Manning: USC Football Outside Linebackers Coach/Nickels Coach/Assistant Head Coach for Defense
Roy Manning is an excellent asset to USC football as he has a very nice resume. He was the Outside Linebackers coach for Michigan in 2013 and 2014 and held the same position in Washington State from 2015 to 2017 under Grinch.
He was the Outside Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator for UCLA in 2018, and I’m sure he dreamed of going back to a real football program. After all, there’s one in LA, and he’s here now after spending three years in Oklahoma as a corner coach under Grinch. That chemistry he has with Grinch for quite some time is going to be important.
Dave Nichol: USC Football Inside Wide Receivers Coach/Associate Head Coach for Offense
Dave Nichol has a lot of experience coaching Mike Leach, who has an attack with elements of USC Head Coach Riley’s and vice versa. That’s why Nichol is a perfect fit for this team. Nichol was the inside receivers coach from 2020 to 2021 under Leach, and was the inside receivers coach for Leach in Washington State from 2017 to 2019 and the wide receivers coach for him in 2016.
Nichol was previously an inside receivers coach in the Pac-12, with Arizona in 2009. He was also an OC with East Carolina in 2015.
Brian Odom: USC Football Inside Linebackers Coach/Associate Head Coach for Defense
Brian Odom will be the inside linebackers coach for USC football, which he has been for Oklahoma for the past three years. During that time, he eventually developed Kenneth Murray into an All-Big 12 first-team roster in 2019 and became an NFL first-round draft pick in 2020.
Shaun Nua: USC Football Defensive Line Coach
Shaun Nua heads to USC football after taking a break from the West Coast coaching scene. He was most recently the defensive line coach for Michigan since 2019 after holding the same position with Arizona State in 2018. He was also the D-Line coach for the Navy from 2012-2017.
Coaching Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo at Michigan, who are expected to enter the draft this year as top 15 picks, Nua is an outstanding asset.
Kiel McDonald: USC Football running backs coach
Kiel McDonald enters the USC football program after coaching Utah running backs for the past five years. Coaching dominant backs in Zack Moss, Ty Jordan and Tavion Thomas, McDonald knows just how to tear up the conference on the ground.
Zach Hanson: Coach of USC Football Tight End
Zach Hanson reunited with USC football head coach Riley, with whom he served as a senior offensive analyst for one of Oklahoma’s playoff teams in 2019. Since then, he has been the OL Coach at Tulsa and has experience as a coach at Kansas State.
This technical staff is special. This is the best staff USC has had in over a decade, especially when you consider that the head coach is a top four coach in the country. The future of the program is bright, as Riley has now hired ten full-time coaches with STACKED resumes to help him finish the job at SC.
