Yzerman Names Lidstrom New Red Wings VP of Hockey Operations

DETROIT The new Detroit Red Wings vice president of hockey operations is an old favorite: Nicklas Lidstrom.

Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman brings in his former teammate to help run the franchise. The organization announced Tuesday that Lidstrom in his new role will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings.

Lidstrom retired from hockey in May 2012 after a 20-season NHL career with a long list of accolades, including four Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) with the Red Wings.

Lidstrom was a 7-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defender. He collected 1,142 points in 1,564 NHL games, all of which were with the Red Wings. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015, his first year of eligibility. He was also named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players.

The Lidstrom family moved back to Sweden after retirement. They thanked Detroiters in an ad that appeared in the Sunday edition of the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News. In the ad, Lidstrom and his wife Annika thanked Metro Detroiters for welcoming them in and making their transition from Sweden easier.

We will always cherish our time here and are proud to claim that we are also from Detroit, read the ad.

It is unclear if he will move back to the area, but we certainly welcome him. Lidstrom was recently spotted among the crowd at the Little Caesars Arena.

Lidstrom drafted in 1989

The 1989 NHL Draft class will go down in history as one of the most outstanding. It included players such as Mats Sundin, Sergei Fedorov, Pavel Bure, Vladimir Konstantinov and many more NHL standouts. Lidstrom was chosen 53rd overall in the third round of the 1989 Draft by Detroit. The Wings passed on many Canadian and American players to the tall, slender Swede.

They didn’t have to wait long for Lidstrom to shine. He scored 11 goals and 49 assists in his 1991-92 rookie season, leading all Red Wings defenders by 60 points.

Detroit dug even deeper into the 1989 draft when they selected Fedorov 74th overall and Konstantinov 221st overall. The high-impact low-draft picks would become a trend for the Wings in the next decade.

Lidstrom, nicknamed The Perfect Human, became the first European captain to lead the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup championship (2008). In fact, he was the first European-born captain to win the Stanley Cup. He had big skates to fill when Yzerman retired in 2006 after 20 seasons with the C, and he filled them well.

New Swedish prospects for Red Wings

Today’s Red Wings are still drawing talent from Sweden, not the least of which is Lucas Raymond from the 2020 first round. Raymond is one of the NHL’s best rookies this season.

But the list of Swedish prospects doesn’t stop there for Detroit. Defender Gustav Lindstrom has been developing since his draft in 2017. Albert Johansson (D), 21, was drafted by Yzerman in 2019, as were forwards Elmer Sderblom and Albin Grewe.

defenders William Wallinder and Gustav Berglund were selected in 2020, just like forward Theodor Niederbach. And in 2021 the Red Wings fielded 6-foot-5 defender Simon Edvinsson from Sweden in 6th overall.

Again, all these prospects are from Sweden, so being greeted by one of the most legendary hockey defenders in Lidstrom… that’s special. Lidstrom clearly knows the path they must take to be successful when they move to North America to compete in the NHL.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings front office holds a decent list of former players, including Yzerman, Lidstrom, Niklas Kronwall (European Player Development), Pat Verbeek (Assistant GM), Jiri Fischer (Associate Director of Player Personnel), and Dan Cleary (Assistant Director of player development).

