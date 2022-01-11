Tom Brady not winning an MVP award would be a ‘travesty’





The cases for both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to win the 2021 NFL MVP award are strong, but for Brady’s coach, there shouldn’t even be an argument. Bruce Arians yearns for his man. “I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach. said on Monday. “Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns, the whole nine yards. For me, it’s not even a close race.” Leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC, Brady completed 485 of 719 passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, all NFL highs. As Arians noted, he also broke the NFL record for completing one season, held by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (471, 2016). It was another great year for 44-year-old Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title last year in his first season with the Bucs. He will face the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend. The ageless Brady and Rodgers are certainly not the only MVP candidates, but they are the most logical. Others who could gather votes are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Rodgers, however, has a case of his own. He led the Green Bay Packers to the same 13-4 record as Tampa Bay (13-3 as a starter), and NFC’s No. 1 seed. He has thrown 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns, but has only thrown four interceptions to Brady’s 12. As the top-seeded Packers quarterback, Rodgers will sit out this weekend while Green Bay awaits a home game against the Eagles, 49ers, Cardinals or Rams. Brady and Rodgers have won the honor three times each, along with Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas and Brett Favre. The only player to win more than three was Peyton Manning (five). Rodgers won the honor last year; it has not been won by the same player in consecutive seasons since Manning did in 2008-2009. Brady last won the MVP for the 2017 season. The winner of the MVP award will be announced on Thursday 10 February during NFL Honors. And for Arians there should be no tension.

