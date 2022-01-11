Sad reason ex-Australian cricket captain Tim Paine won’t see first Ashes test in his home state

Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine will go on holiday with his family rather than watch the latest Ashes Test in Tasmania, fearing it would be detrimental to his health if he were so close to the action without being allowed to compete .

On the historic occasion, the Blundstone Arena in Hobart will host its first match between Australia and England, but Paine will not be attending.

The 37-year-old, who is a fiercely proud Tasmanian resident, previously spoke of his excitement at leading Australia in a test from the Apple Isle – only to find that last November’s match against Afghanistan was postponed following its takeover by the Taliban. .

The fifth Ashes Test loomed like Paine’s professional swan song in the baggy green – but the wicketkeeper instead sensationally stepped out of the sport to focus on his mental health last November after it was revealed he was a former Cricket Tasmania employee a series of lewd messages in 2017.

To further his well-being, Paine felt it was a better choice not to be in Tasmania for the day-night test, which had been moved from Perth a few weeks ago due to Western Australia’s strict border protocols.

Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine will go on holiday with his family rather than watch Tasmania’s final Ashes Test – which starts on Friday, fearing it would damage his mental health (pictured with wife Bonnie)

Paine, 37, (pictured with the Ashes in 2019) retired as Australian captain in November after a 2017 sexting scandal was made public

“He’s fine, that’s how I would describe Tim,” Todd Greenberg, boss of the Australian Cricketers Association, said recently on SEN radio.

“He is terribly disappointed that he is not playing cricket and I am disappointed that he is not playing cricket either, but we are in close contact and we will help him through it.

“We made it very clear to Cricket Australia that we thought it could have been handled differently, but we won’t always agree. The players felt it could have been handled differently, and they felt that the governing body was not behind them at the time.

“We create trust between the players and the board, and that’s an important part of that. We have taken a few steps back in that scenario, that’s just being brutally honest.’

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin said Paine will be missed in Hobart.

“It’s a bit bittersweet with Tim,” Gaggin said Tuesday. “Too bad he can’t be there.”

Paine became the new face and leader of Australian cricketfollowing South Africa’s infamous ball-tampering saga of 2018, when coach Justin Langer attempted to revive the team’s flabby world reputation.

His leadership skills were impressive, but stepped aside after the lewd posts and explicit photos became public news on Nov. 19 last year.

Earlier this month,Paine and his wife Bonnie appeared to be continuing their sexting scandal after vacationing in Hobart for the past six weeks.

Bonnie shared a gallery of photos on Instagram of the couple with friends and family on their waterfront trail in Opossum Bay, a 40-minute drive from their childhood home.

The mother-of-two said in the caption she was “so blessed,” writing: “A peek into the past six weeks with our beautiful friends and family.”

She added: ‘There is something special about disconnecting from the world and being present in the moment. I am so blessed.’

While most of the photos showed Bonnie with her friends, one group shot showed her husband smiling while holding their son Charlie, two.

It was the first time since mid-November that Bonnie shared a photo of her Tim on her Instagram feed.

Other photos showed Charlie carrying a cricket bat as he stared out to sea, and the little boy fast asleep on the batting-padded sofa.

One image showed Bonnie riding a horse, while another image showed Milla, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, drawing.

A test match with Australia and England in Hobart for the first time would have been the perfect way to retire Paine (pictured with his wife) in his hometown – but he chose to leave the sport at the end of 2020 after a much-discussed sexting scandal

Bonnie Paine (pictured, with son Charlie) previously stated she has ‘moved on’ from the 2017 sexting scandal involving her husband, former Test cricket captain Tim Paine

Paine was investigated by Cricket Australia in 2018 after the female Cricket Tasmania staffer complained but was acquitted of wrongdoing and the case was kept secret.

Paine sent a photo of his penis to the female colleague, along with a stream of lewd text messages, many of which are too raunchy to publish.

‘Do you want to taste my dick?? F**k me, I’m seriously hard,” read one of the messages.

Paine later held a press conference at which he tearfully apologized and announced that he would be stepping down.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” he told reporters.

In 2018, Tim and Bonnie Paine decided to put the sexting incident behind them — and later stated their marriage was stronger than ever

Bonnie stood by her husband after being privately informed of the sexting investigation in 2018, insisting that they passed it.

Her Instagram bio still proudly says she’s “Wifey to Tim.”

Bonnie said the scandal had been “good for their marriage” in the long run, even though she was “completely shocked” by his betrayal.

She also admitted she felt sorry for him after he was forced to resign as Australia’s test cricket captain.

In a November interview, Bonnie said she had already “had her time” of “getting mad, venting and getting mad,” but in 2018 decided to put the incident behind her — and that by doing so, their marriage was stronger than ever. ever .

“I have a little sympathy for Tim at the moment. A lot actually. He and I went through all of this in private in 2018. It was horrible then and now it’s really hard,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

The timing of the case left Bonnie feeling more frustrated than anything about the “injustice” of their private battle being re-fought.

“We put it to bed years ago…I remember being mad because we had a little girl who wasn’t too old…Tim and I had a long relationship, it was 10 years ago and God knows that we had our ups and downs…but I was still really upset,” she said.

When she turned to Paine, she added, “You told me it was a huge step forward for us. That’s why you kept everything a secret. Oddly enough, this mess really helped our relationship.”

Paine later announced that he would retire from the sport indefinitely.

On November 26, his manager tweeted: ‘Confirming that Tim will retire from cricket indefinitely.

“We are very concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will not comment at this time.”