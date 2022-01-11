CFP Expansion Plans Fade Amid Bickering

INDIANAPOLIS Longtime Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby turned 70 on Monday. He’s been involved in college athletics in some way since he wrestled in the state of Minnesota in the mid-’70s. With time served in six different decades of college athletics, the twilight of Bowlsby’s career has come with a refreshing bluntness.

In a business where talking doesn’t always equate to saying something, Bowlsby has entered the Jim Boeheim phase of his forward-thinking career. He’s not afraid to say exactly what’s on his mind.

On Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports that Bowlsby was so frustrated with proceedings and the lack of progress in the meeting to discuss the expansion of the College Football Playoff that he abruptly packed his bag and left the meetings.

Nothing changed the next day, and the aftermath of Monday’s CFP meetings resulted in another stalemate of 15 hours of treading water over three days here. Little was achieved and the whole thing was basically labeled a waste of time.

On Monday, Bowlsby explained in sparing terms the stalemate that has accompanied the talk to push the CFP towards a 12-team model. Have you seen the movie ‘Groundhog Day’? he asked.

Bowlsby’s comment started a chain reaction of frustration at the lack of momentum among the group to expand the CFP to 12 schools. It drowned out the optimism of Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and Executive Director Bill Hancock.

The College Football Playoff is essentially a television contract with ESPN and has four years to go. The likelihood of the deal re-closing in time for a 12-team CFP over the last two years of that contract, which would come to market and likely have multiple networks in play, is diminishing.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey called the national media together after the meeting and made equally blunt comments that basically said the SEC is happy to keep kicking the rest of the other one into a four-team playoff. He stressed that the SEC was initially resistant to expansion in 2018 and sacrificed to get to this point, and that other leagues he referred to, the Pac-12 that made two of the eight playoffs, were not making any concessions.

If we can’t do it, we can’t, Sankey said hours before two SEC teams played the CFP title game. I don’t know if anyone noticed, but it went really well with the current system.

Frustration exploded when Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick expressed a similar annoyance. I am disappointed that after three years of effort we are being challenged by problems that in the grand scheme of things don’t feel like they should be enough to stall the whole process.

First introduced in June, the plan was long believed to have been formalized by now 12 teams, six automatic qualifiers from the six highest-ranked leagues and six major schools. Instead, there is a deadlock with many CFP officials pointing to the ACC’s self-proclaimed Alliance, Pac-12 and Big Ten standing in the way. (The Pac-12 released a statement Monday which basically said it favored the six most talked about models but failed to address the issues the competition was fishing for behind the scenes.)

The Big Tens Kevin Warren is a staunch supporter of automatic qualifiers for the power leagues. This created tension in the room as it was so rare for a Power Five league champion to be left out. Still, he’s stuck with it.

The Pac-12s George Kliavkoff has spoken out on revenue distribution, a difficult topic to tackle when revenues are not established. He has also spoken out about the Rose Bowl, in an effort to position the game to host doubles on years when the venue is a semifinalist, meaning a traditional Pac-12/Big Ten Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day and a play-off game at the stadium the following week. This would include a watered-down match-up and hijack the television windows of the day by abandoning the traditional Rose Bowl timeslot, a generation-long obstacle in these conversations.

There is a mystery that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is fishing for. He’s put the timing forward, taking into account all the uproar with name, image and likeness, and the NCAA constitution being revised. He has also raised health and safety issues. He often states that almost everyone in the ACC coaches, presidents, and athletic directors is attuned to his concerns.

That’s actually why Sankey warned leagues like the ACC and Pac-12 without naming them that seemingly want more access to the CFP to be careful. Don’t assume that if we were at a tipping point that good weather would intervene, he said.

The underlying frustration in the room stems from the overall inexperience of these three commissioners, none of whom were in office when the four commissioners Swarbrick, Bowlsby, Sankey and the Mountain Wests Craig Thompson began researching and devising this 12-team plan. in 2019.

There have been so many parochial demands that Sankey half jokingly said he should have asked for two automatic playoff qualifying bids because of all the SEC’s success. It was not lost that Alabama and Georgia played for the national title a few hours later. If everyone has to have every item on their Christmas list, it won’t be a Merry Christmas, Sankey said.

While Sankey met about 12 media members and showed the calculation and readiness of a former compliance director, Bowlsby’s comments were more emotional and disinterested.

Bowlsby offered a candid picture of a multi-billion dollar company haunted in search of progress. He didn’t completely close the door to expansion before the end of this current deal, which has four years left. But he acknowledged that every day there is a smaller and smaller possibility.

Didn’t even come close, he said when asked about reaching the unanimity needed to approve a new format.

A few more Bowlsby additions:

I’m disappointed.

We have deep-seated problems, and they are no closer to a solution.

There is more parochialism than necessary.

Some don’t like it now.

Everyone is more concerned with their own silo than anyone else’s.

These are well-known themes that recur in college sports. And some of the tension between the eight members of the CFP management committee aboard a 12-team playoff with the six highest-ranked conference champions and the three Alliance members is an old tale in college sports. And that’s why the frustrations boil.

There is also a level of irritation at the presidential level that the commissioners have been unable to find a compromise. The board of directors, made up of 11 presidents, left the group with instructions to resolve the issues over the next month or so. If not, the presidents solve the problems for them. We have no choice but to make it happen, a senior official said.