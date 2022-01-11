Tennis: Novak Djokovic’s secret and ‘awkward’ arrival at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s family ends a press conference after being asked if the tennis star deliberately interacted with children after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Sky Sports

Novak Djokovic has wasted no time getting back on track, but his training at the Australian Open took place in secret.

Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue on Tuesday as his quest for a record 21 grand slam was on the line as the federal government postponed making a decision to cancel his visa again.

According to AFP, he wore a T-shirt and shorts and leaned in a gym on Tuesday accompanied by coach Goran Ivanisevic before heading to center court.

The training would have taken place at the Rod Laver Arena, the center court in Melbourne Park.

But it was shrouded in secrecy with closed doors to the arena and normal live camera feed interrupted for the duration of Djokovic’s training.

Television cameras filmed him from helicopters as he played, with drone footage showing Djokovic and talking to Ivanisevic, himself a former Wimbledon champion.

Tennis Australia later released footage of the training session where Djokovic hit balls from the baseline.

But the 20-time Grand Slam champion reportedly received an icy reception from fellow players on his return to Melbourne Park.

According to tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg, “someone in the playing area” told him it was an “uncomfortable atmosphere” at the Australian Open complex as Djokovic prepared for his training.

“Djokovic came to the gym for his hit,” the source told Rothenberg.

“There was silence and everyone was staring. Talk about uncomfortable.’

It was Djokovic’s second goal on the Australian Open courts after going straight to practice courts at midnight on Monday, shortly after being released from detention.

His former coach Boris Becker revealed that Djokovic was still “horrified” by the ordeal but would do everything he could to overcome the worst possible preparation for a grand slam.

“I spoke to him briefly yesterday and I congratulated him and he thanked me for my support,” Becker told the BBC.

“But he is clearly still shocked over the past six days.

“He’s a remarkable young man and his mind is better. He went to train at midnight, that’s just who he is. He’s a different cat. He sees the world with a different pair of eyes.

“You may not agree with everything he does, but you have to respect him. Obviously his preparation is extremely bad. I don’t think he’s ever been in the worst position in the week before a grand slam, but that’s the way it is.”

Novak Djokovic trained in secret in the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday evening. Photo / Getty

Reaction from the global tennis community to the latest development in the ongoing saga has been mixed.

World number 38 Marton Fucsovics criticized Djokovic, who he played in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year.

“People’s health comes first and there are rules that were put in place months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves and Djokovic not,” he said.

“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”

However, the general consensus is that he should be free to play the Australian Open now that the court has reached a decision.

His rival Rafael Nadal initially said the situation could have been avoided if Djokovic had been vaccinated, but added on Monday that “the courts had spoken”.

“Whether I agree with Djokovic on some points, has spoken to justice and said he has the right to participate in the Australian Open, and I think it’s the fairest decision to do that, if it’s that way. is solved.” I wish him every success,” Nadal told Spanish radio.

“(But) on a personal level, I’d rather he didn’t play.”

Djokovic was inundated with support from superstar athletes late Monday night after his Instagram post.

Seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams, who will not be competing in this year’s Australian Open, commented on his post: “Win everything!” along various supporting emojis.

Former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis said: “I’m so happy for you my friend”

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil, who reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2015, said: “We are all with you man!”.

NFL legend Tom Brady also expressed his support, adding, “Good luck.”