Fair Park rings in the new year | lifestyles





Fair Park Senior Center ushered in the new year with our annual masquerade party. It’s never boring here; we can always count on our members to participate in our activities. If you are 60 or older and want to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by for a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues; we have something for everyone. Fair Park is at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville. For more information, please call 931-484-7416. *** Anyone can learn tai chi. Beginning January 11, Certified Instructor Donna Lacy teaches Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention on a weekly basis. This class is every Tuesday at Fair Park Senior Center at 10am Older adults are more likely to fall, which can cause serious injury. Causes of falls in the elderly are muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence in moving and the effect of medication. Many studies have shown that tai chi is one of the most effective approaches to preventing falls. Several studies have shown that Tai Chi for Arthritis is effective in preventing falls. It works by improving balance, confidence and muscle strength. Fair Park also offers regular tai chiat on Thursdays at 1:00 PM. Call 931-484-7416 for more information. *** Fair Park is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Billiards is offered daily. Other daily activities include: Monday 10:00 am Table tennis 10.00 am Chair volleyball Afternoon Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre and Bridge 13.00 Crochet Club Tuesday 10am Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention (starts January 11) 12:30 pm Line dance 2 p.m. Age of Pages writing group Wednesday 09:00 Wii games 10am Bingo Afternoon Mexican train Afternoon Corn Hole 2 p.m. Guitar forum Thursday 10:00 am Table tennis 10.00 am Chair volleyball Afternoon Mah Jongg 13:00 Tai Chi 6:30 pm Line dancing Friday 09:30 Entertainment 10:30 am Bingo with sponsor 11:30 am Lunch 12:30 pm all card games For a full list of special monthly classes and events, stop by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule. *** Fair Park would like to hold chess games one day a week. Anyone interested in playing can call 931-484-7416 to discuss the days and times we can work in our schedule. *** Join us on Friday 14 January for a day full of activities. At 9.30 we have special entertainment with bingo as a follow up. Our bingo sponsor is Quality Home Health, who also offer free blood pressure checks that morning. Lunch with Carolyn is served at 11:30 am. The lunch menu includes chef’s salad, crackers, dessert, and a drink for $5. We would like to say a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, concierge and our kitchen crew for all they do for our senior center. Your service is highly appreciated!

