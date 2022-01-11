Lidstrom Named Red Wings Vice President of Hockey Operations





Nicklas Lidstrom was named vice president of hockey operations for the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Hockey Hall of Fame defender will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings. He played his entire 20-season NHL career with Detroit, won the Stanley Cup four times (1997, 1998, 2002, 2008) and is the top scoring defenseman in Red Wings history with 1,142 points (264 goals, 878 assists). in 1,564 regular season games. He scored 183 points (54 goals, 129 assists) in 263 Stanley Cup Playoff games, an NHL record for most teams played for a single team, and won the 2002 Conn Smythe Trophy, voted Most Valuable Player in the Postseason. “We’ve had discussions for the past month and a half about whether I should rejoin the team,” said Lidstrom. “It’s been on my mind for a while, to be quite honest, also for a while. I wanted to give something back and get involved in hockey again, and especially with the Wings and when the opportunity presented itself I thought it would be a good timing.” for me, for my family, to rejoin the Wings. So I’m really excited to have this opportunity to rejoin the team or the organization I must say.” Lidstrom captained Red Wings in his last six NHL seasons before retiring on May 31, 2012. His number 5 retired in 2013-14 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, his first year of eligibility. The seven-time winner of the Norris Trophy, voted best defenseman in the NHL (2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011) is a member of the Triple Gold Club with a Stanley Cup championship, a first-place finish in the IIHF 1991 World Championship and winning a gold medal at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin. “One thing I do know, after being around and playing with him for such a long time, he knows the game, he knows hockey players and that all of us in the organization can pick his brain, ask his opinion , and to get his opinion on whatever we do, it’s a great resource for us,” said Steve Yzerman, Red Wings general manager. “Our job is ultimately watching hockey, whether it’s the Detroit Red Wings , the Grand Rapids Griffins (of the American Hockey League), pro hockey in North America, in Europe, amateur hockey. We’ve talked about it and I’d like him to be involved in every aspect of it. “He can be a resource, not just to myself, to Shawn Horcoff, (Daniel) Cleary, (Niklas) Kronwall, who oversees the development of our players, or to our coaching staff here in Detroit, to our coaching staff in the American League. he can be a resource in all aspects. To give his insight, his opinion, just by looking, watching and getting to know our organization, but also by knowing players around the world… … we encourage him and have asked him to get involved in every aspect of it.” The Red Wings (16-6-4) welcome Lidstrom, named one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” to celebrate the NHL’s centenary in 2017, hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. They are fifth in the Atlantic Division with eight teams, four points behind Boston Bruins in fourth place. “I think we all want the team and the organization to progress and get better and get to the play-offs again, so I think that’s a goal for everyone,” said Lidstrom. “And if I can help a little bit in different areas, whether it’s in amateur scouting or looking at the prospects that we have here in Europe and overseas and also in the US and Canada, just helping and helping to help to to make this team better again.” NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this report Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: The Perfect Hire. pic.twitter.com/LwvEoXILUA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/detroit-red-wings-name-nicklas-lidstrom-vice-president-of-hockey-operations/c-329672472 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos