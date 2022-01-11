Parliamentary report on racism in cricket to be released on Friday





A report from the parliamentary committee on the racism crisis among crickets will be published on Friday. The cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee heard strong testimony from former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq in November last year and said it will set out its findings later this week. Yorkshire accepted in September last year that there was no doubt Rafiq had faced racial intimidation and harassment during his time at the club, as they published a summary of the findings and recommendations of an independent report launched nearly a year earlier. had gone. However, the province faced a lot of criticism for their decision not to publish the full report, or to take disciplinary action against individuals based on the report. The ECB revoked Yorkshires’ right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley, while the DCMS committee launched its own inquiry into Yorkshires handling of Rafiqs allegations. On the same day, the committee heard from Rafiq, also from current and former Yorkshire presidents Lord Patel and Roger Hutton and from Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board Rafiq said attempts to voice complaints about the discriminatory treatment he faced in Yorkshire fell on deaf ears, before an investigation was finally launched in October 2020. Chief executive Mark Arthur resigned four days before Rafiqs appeared before the committee, while Yorkshire announced on December 3 that cricket director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale were among the 16 employees who had been fired. Lord Patel said on Nov. 8 that the province had settled a separate labor court claim from Rafiq. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), which investigates in-game racism and discrimination, said it was inundated with more than 2,000 comments in the 14 days after it opened a call for evidence on Nov. 9. On November 29, the ECB published a competition-wide 12-point plan to tackle discrimination, with Harrison admitting the sport had been hit by an earthquake following allegations of racism at the provincial level by Rafiq and other players. The plan includes an evaluation of the ECB’s board, which will determine whether the sport needs an independent regulator. The effectiveness of his oversight of the Yorkshires handling of the Rafiq inquiry has been questioned by the DCMS committee. The game-wide plan will also address locker room culture, removing all barriers to the talent path and seeking to make cricket a more inclusive environment for players and spectators. Organizations have also set goals for governance diversity to include 30 percent female or locally representative ethnicity by April. A comply or explain provision applies to compliance. Central ECB funding may be withheld if minimum standards for equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) are not met.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/ecb-azeem-rafiq-tom-harrison-yorkshire-dcms-b1990964.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos