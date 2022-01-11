Wall NJ High School Football Hazing: Charges Filed Against Students

WALL – Youth complaints of hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment have been filed against a number of Wall Township High School students, acting Monmouth County prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

The charges against the youths were filed after an investigation into a series of incidents that took place in September and October in the locker room of Wall Township High School football teamssaid Linskey.

In addition, a separate investigation has also led to allegations of aggravated assault and assault on a minor in connection with alleged behavior that took place outside of school, the prosecutor said in the statement.

It is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation and bullying know that such behavior is not a rite of passage and must not be endured without consequences in order to be accepted in social, club, sports or academic settings, Linskey said. We are hopeful that the lessons learned from this case will encourage a renewed focus on actively teaching young people in all our schools what behaviors cross the line of acceptability, and what students should do if they are a bystander or victim of hazing, intimidation, intimidation or harassment .

In addition to athletic director Tom Ridoux, three coaches Tony Grandinetti, Mike Cerminaro and Joe LaFerlita will remain on leave from the ward.

The prosecution said that while information about charges against minors is rarely made public, the decision in this case was made as a result of intensive public inquiry into these cases and a high level of misinformation circulating about them, as well as in order to educate and inform the community about the seriousness of such behaviour.

Christopher D. Adams, a Red Bank criminal defense attorney who represents one of the indicted minors, said Monday night the decision by the prosecution to release information related to the juvenile charges was unprecedented and highly irresponsible.

There’s absolutely nothing sexual about what happened in the videos or in the locker room and we’re looking forward to proving that, Adams said. This was wrestling and second-degree behavior by 15-, 16- and 17-year-old boys before soccer practice for the coaches. If there was anything sexual the coaches would have stopped it, but they didn’t because it was nothing more than horseplay. Adding an unfounded sexual accusation is not only unsupported by the facts, but nothing more than playing politics and giving in to the media.

Adams was not the only attorney in the case to question the acting prosecutor’s decision to make the charges public.

Today’s press release and an earlier video statement from the acting district attorney put the spotlight on the youths, said Tara Breslow-Testa, a Freehold and Red Bank attorney who represents another of the indicted students.

Young people should get that benefit of confidentiality, and it’s not in line with juvenile justice reform to make public comments on specific charges, Breslow-Testa said. Most importantly, it condemns them in public opinion before the minors go to court.

Wall Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan declined to comment on the allegations, stating via email: I just learned of the allegations. As such, you can direct questions to the Monmouth County Attorney General. With regard to the students, I cannot comment on student affairs as these are confidential.

Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio was not immediately available for comment Monday night.

The Public Prosecution Service has not released any additional information, including the specific number of juvenile suspects charged.

Last month, six out of seven Wall High School students were suspended from the football team hazing investigation were told they could go back to school in January after the Board of Education approved final suspension agreements at a special meeting.

The board, meeting in closed session, approved the suspensions for six unidentified students through a resolution that was later passed 7-1 in a public session. Board member Andrew Krupa cast the only vote against.

Six of the seven suspended players were back on campus on Monday. Six of the students are juniors, the seventh is a senior, according to Wall . school district sources

Family court proceedings where alleged juvenile offenses are heard are closed to the public.

The investigation into abuse allegations began in November after a video of the alleged behavior circulated in the school community and eventually reached school officials.

The investigation resulted in the cancellation of the teams’ last two games, as well as the suspension of three football coaches and the athletic director.

Former Prosecutor of Monmouth County Christopher J. Gramiccioni, who with his wife, former family court judge Deborah Gramiccioni, represents several uninvolved high school soccer players and their families, said Monday’s announcement raises many questions.

None of his clients were charged.

My personal assessment of this, after seeing some videos, I think has been largely sensational, said the former prosecutor, adding that he spoke strictly about the alleged hazing that took place in the locker room.

He said he hopes Governor Phil Murphys’ administration remains true to its long-standing commitment to focus on the rehabilitation of minors charged with crimes rather than punitive action.

