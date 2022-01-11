Connect with us

Sports

Wall NJ High School Football Hazing: Charges Filed Against Students

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By

 


WALL – Youth complaints of hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment have been filed against a number of Wall Township High School students, acting Monmouth County prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

The charges against the youths were filed after an investigation into a series of incidents that took place in September and October in the locker room of Wall Township High School football teamssaid Linskey.

In addition, a separate investigation has also led to allegations of aggravated assault and assault on a minor in connection with alleged behavior that took place outside of school, the prosecutor said in the statement.

It is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation and bullying know that such behavior is not a rite of passage and must not be endured without consequences in order to be accepted in social, club, sports or academic settings, Linskey said. We are hopeful that the lessons learned from this case will encourage a renewed focus on actively teaching young people in all our schools what behaviors cross the line of acceptability, and what students should do if they are a bystander or victim of hazing, intimidation, intimidation or harassment .

High school on the wall

School penalty:Wall School Board Completes Suspensions for 6 in High School Soccer Team Hazing Survey

In addition to athletic director Tom Ridoux, three coaches Tony Grandinetti, Mike Cerminaro and Joe LaFerlita will remain on leave from the ward.

The prosecution said that while information about charges against minors is rarely made public, the decision in this case was made as a result of intensive public inquiry into these cases and a high level of misinformation circulating about them, as well as in order to educate and inform the community about the seriousness of such behaviour.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.app.com/story/news/crime/jersey-mayhem/2022/01/10/wall-nj-high-school-football-hazing-charges-filed-against-students/9163669002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: