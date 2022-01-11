Elena Rybakina’s Dominance Beats Emma Raducanu in 1R





Elena Rybakina put in a brutal performance against Emma Raducanu to dislodge the latter in their first round clash at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Tuesday. The Kazakh finished ninth in the draw, winning 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes. Rybakina converted five of the 10 breakpoints she had on the Brit’s service, while she had no breakpoints herself. The 2021 US Open champion was also let down by six double faults over the course of the match. On the pitch, Rybakina said after her win: “My serve is a weapon, so I’m always working on it and trying to find some variety. It’s definitely my game to play aggressively and my serve helps a lot with that.” In the second round, the Adelaide International 1 finalist will play against France’s Caroline Garcia. Garcia won her first round against Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-6 (3) in an hour and 27 minutes. Sydney Tennis Classic: Successful start to 2022 for Belinda Bencic Two other French women, Oceane Dodin and Fiona Ferro, had mixed results in Sydney. A lucky loser in the main draw, Dodin defeated Mexican qualifier Giuliana Olmos 6-4, 6-1 in an hour and 15 minutes. On the other hand, Ferro crashed into Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-6(5) on the first lap. Dodin will play against Belinda Bencic for a place in the quarterfinals. The Swiss defeated Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-2 in 70 minutes in their opening round. In the meantime, Mertens will take on Daria Kasatkina. In the derby between two qualifiers, Elena-Gabriela Ruse got the better of Magdalena Frech to advance to the second round. The Romanian won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes and then plays Anett Kontaveit as fourth seed. The final berth in the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic was secured by Ajla Tomljanovic. The Australian beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-3 in an hour and 22 minutes and will face fifth-seeded Paula Badosa for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/On_the_WTA_results_with/107494/sydney-tennis-classic-elena-rybakina-s-dominance-sees-off-emma-raducanu-in-1r/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos