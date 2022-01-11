Nicklas Lidstrom hired as Red Wings vice president of hockey operations

One of the most decorated players in NHL history, Lidstrom, 51, will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings in his new role. Lidstrom spent his entire 20-season NHL career with Detroit, joining the organization as the third-round draft pick (53rd overall) in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft, debuting for the team during the 1991-92 season and serving as the team captain of the team in his last six seasons with the team (2006-12) before retiring on May 31, 2012. Lidstrom’s No. 5 jersey was retired by the organization during the 2013-14 campaign, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 in his first year of eligibility.

Lidstrom’s performance on the ice has been crowned with four Stanley Cup Championships in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, the last of which made him the first European-born captain to lift the Stanley Cup. He remains the highest-scoring defender in franchise history, with 1,142 points (264-878-1,142) in 1,564 career games, while ranking second among players in every position in Red Wings history in playoff production, with 183 points (54-129-183) in 263 games — which is the NHL record for post-season games played for a single franchise. The Red Wings qualified for the playoffs in each of Lidstrom’s 20 seasons, making him one of only two players (Larry Robinson) in NHL history to have played in at least 20 seasons and never made the play. -offs need to miss. He was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2002.

Lidstrom became the first European-born and trained player to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defender, winning the trophy six more times (2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011). He was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 12 seasons, finishing 10 times on the NHL’s First All-Star Team and twice on the Second All-Star Team. Lidstrom produced at least 60 points in nine of his seasons with Detroit and holds one-season franchise records for assists (64) and points (80) by a defender. Born in Vasteras, Sweden, Lidstrom is also a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club with a Stanley Cup Championship, a World Championship Gold Medal (1991) and a Gold Medal in the Olympic Games (2006).