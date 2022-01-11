How to listen to Spotify on Oculus Quest 1 & 2





The Oculus Quest 1 and 2 are undeniably the best virtual reality headsets that require no other hardware, with players jumping into VR in almost no time. For some reason, listening to music through Spotify while playing games is a bit more difficult. While you can listen to Spotify on the Quest 1 and 2, it’s actually a lot trickier than you might expect, especially since for some reason there’s no native app for Spotify on Quest, or really no music player on the Quest. Here is the solution to help you listen to your Spotify music on Oculus Quest 1 and 2. Spotify on Oculus Quest: A Step-by-Step Guide – First of all, make sure you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, as this method is a little less reliable if you’re using a free account with ads.

– Then download the Spotify app on your Android device and log in to your account.

– On your Quest, go to your browser and then to the Spotify homepage. Log in to your account; this should be easiest if you’ve signed up to Spotify through Facebook. Otherwise, enter your email address and password.

– After logging in, play a song from your Spotify library and then start a game. You will notice that the music drops out.

– In the Spotify app on your phone, select the device icon, then select Mobile Web Player and press play. If all goes well, you should then be able to listen to your Spotify music through the headset. You can change the volume from your mobile device as well as change the song, although it’s probably best to put a playlist on shuffle to avoid taking the headset off. While this system works, it’s not perfect. The most obvious is that the music tends to cut off after 10 minutes and you have to start the whole process again, meaning you have to close the game you are playing in order to open the browser again. If the browser doesn’t allow you to log in to your Spotify account, you can try using an incognito window instead, Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later before we can officially use Spotify within Quest, especially for fitness and sports games. Elf Table tennis just isn’t the same without your own music to play. READ NEXT: How To Get Cheap PlayStation Plus (UK & US) Some of the coverage you find on Cultured Vultures includes affiliate links, which earn us small commissions based on purchases made by visiting our site. We cover gaming news, movie reviews, wrestling and much more.



