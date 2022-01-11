Now what about Womens Cricket, which is about to rival the men’s game for popularity?

Women’s cricket remained in the shadow of the men’s game for a long time without many people noticing. Indeed you kind of knew it was there but that was about it and in reality the vast majority of people certainly couldn’t name many of the players or even when their country’s team was playing . Basically, the sponsors and broadcasters set the tone by showing only the men’s game and the public followed by only paying attention to this market.

The fact was, though, even when people weren’t flocking to watch, women’s cricket was still frantically being played behind the scenes. Perhaps the best example of this is the fact that the first Women’s World Cup was played in 1973, two years before the inaugural Mens World Cup. Indeed, there was no lack of competitiveness or skill: the only thing missing were the cameras. Fortunately, we can say that we have come a long way since 1973 and that women’s cricket is rightly in the limelight after years of neglect. It’s important to note that this shift in focus isn’t the product of shame: it’s because the quality standard on offer is world-class and deserves a compliment in itself.

Fast forward to the present and we know it is, as the excitement for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand is feverish and it is not just a niche market that is counting the days but rather the entire global cricket community.

The organizers of the twelfth Women’s World Cup know as much and have clearly capitalized on the buzz by scheduling India to play Pakistan in the very first game of the tournament. This is essentially an attempt to strike while the iron is hot by giving the world what they want to see. It is indeed a match that transcends cricket and in November 2021, the men’s match between these two countries made history by registering a whopping 167 million viewers. The exciting news for the women’s game is that given how tense this affair normally is, the numbers won’t be far off and could very well be well over 100 million.

Essentially, it’s a grudge match steeped in historical disputes between the two countries, meaning the world always grinds to a halt when they get it right, no matter who’s battling it out. Now, with such a hugely anticipated global audience and considering how exceptional the product of women’s cricket is, the sport would likely benefit immensely from its fame and eventually soar in popularity over the course of the 2022 World Cup.



You could probably go so far as to say that players in this opening game, like Aliya Riaz and Mithali Raj are likely to become household names in the cricket world after this first match due to their talent. Indeed, the uproar for them and others will be unprecedented and it won’t be long before these megastars are idolized by fans from all walks of life as they become role models for millions. For example, it is quite possible that we will see the best matches after the World Cup players like Riaz and Raj as the top pick in the fantasy cricket league, will be the demand for more access to the women’s game.

Fantasy sports are a good example of this, as it also appeared on the scene a few years ago and is a benchmark for measuring the popularity of sports. In particular, certain territorial markets seem to be successful due to the broad interest of users. For example, a record number of players are immersed in the manyfantasy sports Australia has to offer, showing that the Aussie culture of both play and support sports, especially cricket, remains strong. There are of course quite a few choices when it comes to fantasy sports sites in Australia but women’s fantasy cricket in particular is not yet included on these sites so that could be one of the developments to watch out for when building up to the World Cup but more likely at the end of it.

Of course, that won’t see the 2022 World Cup as a success or not, but with so much growth prospects for the women’s game, it will be fascinating to see which sectors take note of the changing tides and make their own adjustments based on that. However, one thing is certain: the women’s game is about to match the men’s popularity with a predicted explosive 2022.

