College football rankings: Alabama, Ohio State lead top 25 way too early for 2022 season

1

How does this keep happening? Two years after losing six first-round selections, a season after playing for another national title, the Crimson Tide will be reloaded in 2022. For starters, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award-winning linebacker Will Anderson Jr. back . Those are arguably the best attacking and defensive players in the country. After the loss of Brian Robinson, a new traffic jam will have to be created.

2

The Rose Bowl announced that two of Heisman’s front runners behind Young could be CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeyes should be the preferred choice to win the Big Ten again, but to get to the next level, the defense needs a lot of work. The hiring of Jim Knowles from the state of Oklahoma was huge.

3

Defending champion Dawgs will once again play a crushing defense. They always do that under Smart. Some faces will change. It’s going to be interesting who will replace Stetson Bennett as quarterback. At least six starters should return on offense, including freshman All-American Brock Bowers.

4

The Brent Venables era begins. The Sooners will defend (much?) better. They have to think about the new coach. Dillon Gabriel is a plug and play quarterback. Expect more of the same from the Sooners with an added defensive advantage. The Big 12 battle with Baylor will be fascinating.

5

The nation’s top recruiting class gives the Aggies a tailwind towards 2022. With actual freshmen making more impact sooner, it will be fascinating to see who contributes. Aggies will salivate over top QB signer Conner Weigman. There must be a touch of disappointment after beating Alabama and winning just eight games. Now add Brian Kelly to the mix in the SEC West.

6

After just two seasons, Dave Aranda has emerged as an elite coach. (Ask the USC and LSU.) The defending Big 12 champions and Sugar Bowl champions should be Big 12 and maybe playoffs by 2022. On October 1, the Bears will have played BYU, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

7

Marcus Freeman will kick off in South Bend, Indiana, with a talented roster. The Fighting Irish have won at least ten games for five years in a row. Make six with multiple super seniors likely to return. The addition of 2020 All-American Brandon Joseph of Northwestern is a huge asset.

8

Ignore that fake accent guy from Massachusetts in the corner. Kelly, the coach, is the real deal. If you told a program that they could get the most winning coach in Notre Dame history, they would accept it in an instant. Kelly has better access to the playoff in the SEC, but he will have to work harder to get there.

9

The Tigers should be back on the hunt for a 10-win season (for the 12th year in a row). Sorry, I can’t place Clemson in the playoff hunt just yet. There is too much uncertainty with the quarterback, where DJ Uiagalelei has to prove himself, and with the coaching staff with two new coordinators.

10

Sam Pittman continues to perform in Fayetteville. The nine wins in 2021 were the most since 2011. That will also be the last time before 2021 that the Razorbacks have scored a minimum of 30 points in 5+ games. The offense is packed with KJ Jefferson, who had the most touchdown passes since Austin Allen in 2016. Cincinnati is coming to Razorback Stadium to open the season. Wow.

11

With or without Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines will be worthy of New Year’s Six. No Aidan Hutchinson and no David Ojabo, but there’s a reason JJ McCarthy spent much of the second half in the Orange Bowl. He gets every chance to knock starter Cade McNamara off the throne.

12

Mario Cristobal will have an instant impact and an instant quarterback. Cristobal called returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke “the best quarterback in the country.” Van Dyke threw at least 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in his last four games. The Hurricanes will be tougher in both lines because that’s what Cristobal is doing.

13

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff says his competition is below par on both lines. That’s not the case in Utah, where the Utes specialize in playing bully ball. Ask Oregon. Kyle Whittingham has racked up seasons of at least nine wins in six of the last seven campaigns. A rare non-conference fight with Florida opens the season.

14

Lincoln Riley needs a quarterback. That problem can be solved once Caleb Williams has made a decision. If not, Jaxon Dart will be able to lead the charge if taken out of the transfer portal. Before anything happens, the Trojans need to get tougher. Watch Alex Grinch take another step as Defensive Coordinator.

15

Josh Heupel quickly assimilated at UT. Seven wins looked like a bright light at the end of a tunnel. Hendon Hooker has Heisman hoop and a rocket arm that produced 31 landing passes. The defense needs to be better. Look at the schedule. Nine wins seems more than possible.

16

1. The Longhorns will need an entire off-season to wash out the taste of a loss to Kansas as part of a 5-7 season. Steve Sarkisian gets a five star IV at quarterback with Quinn Ewers. Xavier Worthy is a burgeoning star at wide receiver. However, only TCU and Kansas gave up more yards. Is this a way to prepare for the SEC?

17

At this time, Sam Hartman has not signed up for the NFL Draft. For now, that means the Demon Deacons aren’t going anywhere. Dave Clawson has most of his influential players back from a team with 10 wins. As long as it stays that way, Wake will affect the ACC.

18

Georgia in the season opener in Atlanta? Yes please. Dan Lanning can immediately measure himself as head coach of his old team. Cristobal left a stocked closet. Watching an SEC rookie coach chase a Pac-12 title — the Ducks may be preferred — will be fun to watch.

19

The Badgers recovered nicely after a 1-3 start to win seven in a row. The offense needs to get more consistent under Graham Mertz, who threw more interceptions than touchdowns. The emergence of running back Braelon Allen (1,200 yards) should ease the pressure.

20

No Kenneth Walker III, but Mel Tucker has established himself as a master of the portal. Inspirational Payton Thorne will play behind an experienced offensive line.

21

We’re in the middle of one of the best runs in school history. Kalani Sitake is establishing himself as the man who leads the Cougars to the big time in the Big 12. The team with the best record last season in the Pac-12 (5-0) plays Oregon, Stanford, Boise State, Baylor and Arkansas. Someone will have to stand up for the prolific Tyler Allgeier on the run back.

22

Shane Beamer defied expectations by winning seven games in year 1 of his regime. Add Spencer Rattler from the transfer portal and the Gamecocks will be a legitimate threat in several SEC games. Expect eight wins as the upward trajectory continues.

23

The losses are huge (Desmond Ridder, Jerome Ford, Ahmad Gardner, Coby Bryant to start) but the Bearcats won’t go from 13-1 to irrelevant. Luke Fickell builds the dominant program into, maybe, two conferences. At least 25 players have graduated, joined the NFL, or transferred.

24

Sean Clifford is back for a sixth season, giving the Nittany Lions a shot. Look at it this way: If Clifford hadn’t gone down against Iowa, Penn State might have won enough for James Franklin to be the new coach at USC. As it is, Franklin signed a $75 million 10-year deal. Four of the five tacklers on the number 6 scoring defense have left. Call it a transition year. A return trip to Auburn in non-conference game won’t help.

25