Emma Raducanu: Brit suffers heavy defeat in first round Sydney Tennis Classic





Emma Raducanu will discover her opponent in the first round of the Australian Open in Thursday’s draw Emma Raducanu was badly beaten in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic by world number 13 Elena Rybakina. US Open champion Raducanu lost 6-0 6-1 to Kazakhstan’s Rybakina in just 55 minutes in her first game of the year. It was the British number one’s first league game under new head coach Torben Beltz. “After the game I got a box of balls and went straight to the practice field,” said Raducanu. “I felt like I could have done some things better and I wanted to try and fix it right away, just leave with a better feeling.” The 19-year-old Raducanu struggled with her serve the entire time, conceding four double faults in the first set. She trailed 3-0 in second before winning her only game of the game. Raducanu managed to save two match points, before Rybakina took the win and racked up a last-16 draw against France’s Caroline Garcia. She added: “I just wasn’t going to lose love and love so that was my motivation. “I mean, at the end of the day, I just want to keep putting myself out there. Even if I keep getting knocked down, it’s just about getting back up and basically just falling in front. You’re one step better. You learn more .” Raducanu, who last year became the first singles qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the US Open, is 17th for the Australian Open. Her preparation was hampered when she withdrawn from the first WTA tournament of the season last week in Melbourne, having recently come out of isolation after contracting Covid-19. Raducanu said despite not playing for 21 days after her positive Covid-19 test, she wanted to “test where I stand” with a competitive match. “It’s hard, but it’s good because I’m very proud and happy to put myself there,” she said. “I could have easily said it’s too early and just play next week, but I really wanted to give myself some competitive points and games. I think this will help put me in a better place next week.” Swan & Broady through to second qualifying round Katie Swan has not reached the main draw of the Australian Open before Britain’s Katie Swan and Liam Broady both reached the second round of the Australian Open qualifier. Swan, 22, defeated Australian Abbie Myers 6-2 6-4 to set up a draw against Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in Melbourne. Broady fought back from a set-down, beating Poland’s Kacper Zuk 4-6 6-1 6-2. The 28-year-old, who has never made it to the main draw of the Australian Open, will face American JJ Wolf in the second round. However, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Francesca Jones are all out. Boulter was defeated 6-3 6-4 by American Emina Bektas, while Burrage lost 5-7 6-1 6-4 to Australian Seone Mendez. Jones fell 5-1 in the first set against American Usue Maitane Arconada. On Monday, Harriet Dart defeated Italy’s Federica di Sarra 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, where she will face American Alycia Parks. Samantha Murray Sharan was defeated 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (10-8) by American Hailey Baptiste.

