Kontinental Hockey League continues regular season despite reported COVID-19 cases





MOSCOW, January 11. /TAS/. The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) will continue to play its regular season despite the recently reported rise in positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff, KHL president Alexei Morozov said Tuesday.

The KHL’s press service reported earlier in the day that a total of 126 positive new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the Russia-based league as of January 11, including 97 players. “Some clubs have refrained from expressing their views and we will continue to investigate them,” Morozov told reporters. “Clubs with a currently favorable situation will continue to play.” Morozov told reporters that the league planned to tighten up anti-COVID-19 measures, but that this would not affect fans attending matches of their clubs. He said these measures are being considered with Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor. “These measures will not affect our fans when we are talking about players and the so-called ‘clean zones’,” he said. “Maybe we’ll ask that all ice hockey players wear masks even in their locker rooms.” The KHL chief reiterated that 90% of the league’s players had been vaccinated against COVID-19. KHL has canceled 13 games and postponed another in January due to the spark in the reported number of positive new coronavirus cases. Positive COVID-19 cases were reported to have been registered in five clubs of the competition, namely CSKA Moscow HC, Salavat-Yulaev HC, Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg HC, Dynamo Riga HC and Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod HC. The league’s press office announced earlier this week that a final decision on calendar changes would be made after January 23, when the KHL takes a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The 2022 Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital Beijing are scheduled to take place between February 4 and 20. The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and until this year counts 24 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia. COVID-19 In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus – dubbed COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported in all corners of the world, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 311,995,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 5,516,240 deaths have been reported. In addition, more than 261,187,040 individuals worldwide have recovered from the disease to date.

