Sports
Bill Polian ‘A Great Resource’ For Chicago Bears, Taking Justin Fields Into New Coach/GM Equation
Five of Polian’s first six first-round draft picks with the Colts were quarterback Peyton Manning (1998), running back Edgerrin James (1999), receiver Reggie Wayne (2001), defense end Dwight Freeney (2002) and tight end Dallas Clark (2003) . ).
“We have a tremendous resource at our disposal and we are going to put that resource to good use,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said of Polian. “I expect there will be a vigorous discussion and debate after we have interviewed each candidate.
“I noticed in our first conversations with Bill how much he is on top of it, and even about our situation. When we called him out of the blue, he asked us detailed questions about our roster, about our injury situation with certain players. He was very aware of the game in general and the situation of the Bears in particular. So I think we can lean on Bill in good hands to help us make this decision.”
Factoring of fields in comparison
One of the reasons for becoming a Bears general manager or head coach is the presence of promising young quarterback Justin Fields. Each candidate will no doubt be asked about their plans to develop the 2021 first round.
“That will be part of the challenge,” McCaskey said. “With every general manager or head coach candidate, we want to know what their plan is for the most important position on the pitch: how they would use Justin, who they would let him coach, which players they would surround him with, how are they going to reach his potential. maximize to lead the Bears to success?”
In his first season with the Bears, Fields showed flashes of the double-threat ability he showed at Ohio State, but also made rookie mistakes, such as holding the ball too long to knock out.
Fields appeared in 12 games with 10 starts, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 pass score. He also rushed for 420 yards and two TDs on 72 carries.
After making eight consecutive starts in Weeks 3-11, he missed five of the last seven games due to broken ribs, an ankle injury and being on the COVID-19 list.
“We are looking for a general manager and head coach who can develop not only the quarterback’s position, but also the talent around him, and build a strong defense to help the quarterback and bring the Bears to success.” McCaskey said. “Justin will not be an active part of the search process, but we are very interested to hear from both the general manager and head coach candidates what their plan is to get the most out of the quarterback position for us.”
Looking back on last year’s decision
McCaskey explained why he didn’t relieve Pace and Nagy from their duties a year ago after the Bears finished 8-8 for the second season in a row.
“At the end of the 2020 season, we had to make a decision,” McCaskey said. “Matt’s win-loss record was well over .500 and we’d been to the playoffs two out of three seasons, but with zero playoff wins.
“We felt Ryan and Matt deserved the opportunity to improve on the 2019 and 2020 results, [and] that continuity was the best route to positive results. Unfortunately it didn’t work out. In four seasons, we beat the teams we had to beat. All too often we didn’t beat the better teams and you have to do that to excel in this competition.”
Five-game slip played key role in Pace, Nagy . sacking
Asked to identify the most frustrating part of the season, McCaskey said “there were a lot of frustrating parts” before citing “another long losing streak.”
The Bears lost five games in a row in 2021 and fell to 3-7, after losing four games in a row in 2019 and six games in a row in 2020.
“Usually those are season enders,” McCaskey said. “I admire the way our guys stayed together, not pointing fingers. But at some point the general manager and head coach have to figure out a way to get us out of a losing streak before the season is ruined.”
Asked about specific instances that led to his decision to fire Pace and Nagy, McCaskey singled out two: 1) The Bears didn’t score their first touchdown of the game until time ran out in a 2020 playoff loss to the Saints and a 2021 defeat to the Vikings; and 2) Jaylon Johnson failed to ground a receiver in the season finale, repeating a mistake Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson Sr. had made in the season opener.
“If I could pinpoint certain moments, and these weren’t so much Ryan and Matt’s own evaluations, but just where we were and are,” McCaskey said. “On the offensive side I would say that in the same calendar year we scored the only touchdown of the game twice, literally on the last round of the game. On the defensive side of the ball I would refer to this season, Game 1 hits a of our defenders don’t touch a receiver that’s on the ground. And in Game 17, one of our defenders doesn’t touch a receiver that’s on the ground.”
