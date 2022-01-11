Sports
Sometimes 79 Is More Quality Than 100: Cricket Brotherhood Hails Kohli’s Lonely Battle Against SA In Series Decider | Cricket
The India Test captain started the new year on a positive note as he scored a gritty 79 before getting tangled up behind Kagiso Rabada. Kohli’s knock led the team up front and helped India break the 200-run mark in the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
Kohli’s rough show was an exemplary example of patience and application. Kohli remained solid on one side, while India continued to lose wickets. He took 157 balls to reach his half-century making this Kohlis second slowest 50 in Tests.
Kohli’s innings impressed many as former and active cricketers took to Twitter to applaud the captain’s efforts. Here are a few comments:
Over the course of his turns, the Indian skipper also survived a DRS scare while relatively new to the middle. Kohli and his counterpart Dean Elgar were chatting in the middle after the decision as the South African captain didn’t seem happy about it.
Kohli rejoined the action in the middle after missing the second Test, which India lost by seven wickets due to back cramps. His form has come under scrutiny after averaging just 26.08 in 14 tests since the start of 2020, well below his career mark of 50.34.
Meanwhile, riding on Kohli’s efforts, India reached 223/10 after opting to hit first in the first inning.
