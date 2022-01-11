Tuesday Michigan Football Recruiting Roundup: More attendees planned for this weekend recruiting event





There are still rumors of Jim Harbaughs’ future with the Michigan Wolverines, but that hasn’t stopped the program from hosting its first major recruiting event of the year. Michigan is setting several goals for 2023 and hopes to get a few more big names on campus before the weekend arrives. Four star OL to visit this weekend One of the last recruits in 2023 to confirm he’ll be in Ann Arbor on the 15th is four-star from Maryland Antonio Trippa, per The Michigan Insiders Brice Marichu ($). Tripp attends McDonogh School in Maryland and is listed at 6-foot-3,300 pounds, so he will fit in the middle of the offensive line. Michigan offered Tripp last May, but this will be his first visit to campus. Penn State is considered the early leader for Tripp, with all three Crystal Ball predictions for the Nittany Lions so far in his recruiting. In-state OL plans to return to Michigan soon Another 2023-class interior lineman who wants to see Michigan again is West Bloomfield four-star Amir Haring. While speaking to TMI’s Marich, Haring did not confirm that he was attending the event this weekend, but he is planning with the staff a date to return soon for another visit to Michigan. ($). Herring was just on campus for Michigan’s win Ohio state in late November and called it a great visit. Michigan has received 100% of the Crystal Ball predictions for his recruit, but Herring still insists he will make his decision at the end of the summer before his senior season begins. Five-star QB gives opinion on gameday visit One prospect Michigan would love to host this weekend for just about everyone is 2023 in-state phenom Dante Moore. Moore recently spoke with 247Sports Steve Wiltfong about the schools he has attended this past season, including Michigan, and his upcoming visit plans. Coach Harbaugh has certainly made a big impact this year. Many people doubted him. When he took them down to play against Georgia last week, you’ll see the blood, sweat and tears they’ve put into the season, Moore said. The style of attack, how they recruit players, how they get playmakers and receivers and especially quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, he is a genius in the playbook and a real genius helping the quarterbacks in general. Moore stated that until recently he has been focused on his junior season for the state championship, but he needs to pick up some speed in his recruiting. He admitted that until a few weeks ago he didn’t know what a junior day was. That certainly means coaches have heard him speak about attending their schools, and Michigan is most likely one of them. See if the Wolverines can get him to Ann Arbor with the rest of the talent scheduled to be there this weekend.

