New top-of-the-line lighting system coming to Payne Park Tennis Center





The Sarasota CityCommission voted Monday to equip the Payne Park Tennis Center with new top lighting. The plan to add lighting was originally included in the Parks and Recreation master plan and was planned for 2024, but with the Elizabeth MooreSarasota Open Tournament Fast approaching, Jerry Fogle, the city director of parks and recreation, tried to speed up the project. The city hosts the week-long sporting event at the Payne Park Tennis Center in April, but current stadium lighting does not meet United States Tennis Association lighting requirements. Musco Sports Lighting LLC is required to complete delivery by April 9, the first day of the event. The project will cost $535,000. A public commentator opposed the move, asking if the commissioners knew about the lighting company, asking why taxpayers’ money should go toward expenses rather than the host funding it through event ticket sales. City manager Marlon Brown argued that the tournament’s financial impact justifies the cost and will bring benefits from hotel stays and the impact of spectators on local businesses. The tournament organizers paid only $1 for the permits to host the event at Payne Park. Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch cast the only vote against. She and fellow Commissioner Liz Alpert said they felt caught off guard. “I would have preferred to have known more details in advance,” Alpert said. “It’s an awful lot more money than what they would have cost in 2024 for what we had planned.” Although Alpert voted to continue paying Musco for the new lights, she said she only learned about the Payne Park tennis tournament in the papers and was not aware of the move to host it there. Mayor Erik Arroyo pointed out that it is not protocol to report events for the committee. “We’ve given $500,000 dollars to the Van Wezel, but we don’t discuss what events they have,” he said. Under the Parks and Recreation 2024 plan, the lights were planned to cost significantly less, but Fogle said those lights wouldn’t have been suitable for professional-level tournaments. “This will enable sportsmanship at a higher level,” said Fogle. “By doing this now, we have a good chance of hosting a whole host of other tournaments to generate revenue for Payne Park.” Commissioner Hagen Brody reiterated that, saying the new LED lighting is needed for televised tennis matches and could increase paid nighttime playing hours and attract collegiate and professional tennis events. The current lighting used in Payne Park is dated and not energy efficient, requiring consistent maintenance. Twelve of the current light poles on the tennis courts were installed in 1992 and four in 2007 when the last three courts were built.

