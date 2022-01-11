Rask signs $1 million one-year deal with Bruins

Tuukka Rask is another Boston Bruins goalkeeper.

Rask’s agent confirmed to Boston Hockey Now a report from PuckPedia early Tuesday afternoon that the winning goalkeeper in Bruins history will return to the team on a $1 million one-year contract that will pay Rask a pro-rated $545,000.

The #NHLBrown sign 34-year-old G Tuukka Rask to a $1 million (all base salary) 1-year contract. Since he signs during the year, he will earn $545K. Last year he had a 913 SV% in 24 GP. He is represented by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/hDVeS0lbDR — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 11, 2022

According to PuckPedia, the Boston Bruins are currently $911,475 above the $81.5 million salary cap.

Earlier on Tuesday, Providence Bruins fired goalkeeper Rask from his professional tryout and a Lehto signaled to BHN that a new contract with the Boston Bruins was imminent.

“He will be part of the Bruins soon,” Lehto told Boston Hockey Now in an email Tuesday morning.

A team source also confirmed this to BHN.

The team has not yet made a final decision on what to do with their other two goalkeepers, Linus Ullmark and rookie Jeremy Swayman, but the general feeling around the organization is that Swayman will be reassigned to Providence as he doesn’t have to. clear exemptions. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned this last Friday, acknowledging the dilemma carrying three goalkeepers could pose.

“We know we have an option with Swayman, he doesn’t have to grant waivers,” Cassidy told media. “That doesn’t mean hell is the man to go. But having one net in front of three goalkeepers, if that’s the case, will be a challenge. But look it up. At the end of the day, do what’s best for the Bruins.”

Cassidy also said he and the management team had made it clear to Swayman and Ullmark before the start of this season that it was highly likely that Rask would join the team in January and that Swayman might be reassigned. Both Boston Bruins goalkeepers seem to understand the situation and still do.

After Rask signed the PTO with the Providence Bruins last Thursday, he was scheduled to play in one or both games in Providence on Friday and Sunday. However, that plan was scrapped as both games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were postponed due to a COVID outbreak involving the Phantoms.

“No, I don’t have anything but Providence’s next game is Friday, so we’ll have to discuss whether that’s in play at some point or right in our net,” Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told media after game day. his team. skate ahead of the Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals Monday night. “So that’s what the discussion will be, but we have a few days to sort that out, so I think we’ll get to it tomorrow.”

On Saturday, however, Cassidy hinted that Rask might make his first start in the NHL with the Boston Bruins.

To be honest, I’m not sure when he’s going to play, Cassidy said Saturday:. Try to give him some gaming action whenever possible. Maybe he should go play here and miss some assignments in Providence. We’ll have to make that decision when we get back.

Here you read that if, as expected, the Boston Bruins go on a Rask-Ullmark rotation and send Swayman to Providence, Swayman will start for the Bruins on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden and be reassigned to the AHL on Thursday, so he can acclimate and be ready for action in Providence this weekend. Ullmark will likely start Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers and Rask will make his big return and season debut Saturday in a 1:00 PM ET matinee against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.