College football top 25: Alabama, Ohio State lead 2022 rankings

It’s always guesswork to predict next season’s top 25 college football so early, but it’s now more haphazard than ever. The reshuffle of coaches and quarterbacks (not to mention other players) has turned this off-season into a feast of fluidity.

Twenty percent of Power 5 coaching jobs have changed hands, and Jim Harbaugh could still cause a knock-on effect in January. At least a third of the 65 starting quarterbacks will be different, with more transfers in the coming weeks.

So with that as a backdrop, here’s the Way-Too-Early, Way-Too-Unsure top 25 for the 2022 season.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Bryce Young of Alabama; Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. Orlando Ramirez, Tim Heitman, Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Shocking, I know. But if you start with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (quarterback Bryce Young), the nation’s top defensive player (linebacker Will Anderson Jr.) and the GOAT (Nick Saban), that’s a pretty good foundation. The rest of the team, as usual, will also be ridiculously talented.

The last time we saw the Buckeyes, quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns, Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke a bowling record with 347 receiving yards, and Marvin Harrison Jr. picked up three TD catches. They’re all back in 2022, and Jim Knowles arrives from the state of Oklahoma to bolster the defense. Buckeyes need to be loaded.

The NFL will have a huge influx of Bulldogs this off-season, mostly due to their vicious defense. But thanks to Kirby Smart’s stack of monster recruiting classes, there’s still a plethora of talent left. Will QB Stetson Bennett actually start next season #1 on the Georgia depth map, or will he be relegated again?

This will be a fascinating season for the Tigers as Dabo Swinney will overhaul his previously super stable coaching staff after losing both coordinators and others. But the player list is filled with guys who have gained valuable experience in 2021 and need improvement in ’22. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has to make strides after a disappointing season, but there is an intriguing Plan B in freshman Cade Klubnik.

5. Utah

The Utes lose a few key employees from their Rose Bowl team, but more are coming back. Running back Tavion Thomas returns after a season of 21 touchdowns, and so does quarterback Cameron Rising. The defense must be dirty again. They start with a winable game in Florida that could be a springboard to a big season.

With Haynes King returning and Max Johnson arriving from LSU, the quarterback position should be in better hands. Most of the rest of the lineup is in good shape, thanks to several years of Jimbo Fisher recruiting. How quickly will the country’s No. 1 freshman class make an impact? The non-conference schedule is manageable, with Miami coming to College Station.

The 2021 Playoff team’s losses are big, especially on defense. And again, we’ll see in the next few days if Harbaugh is still coaching the Wolverines. But if so, there’s a good core of skill position talent to build around, starting with the quarterback tandem of Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. The non-conference schedule should offer little resistance.

8. Wake up forest

The Demon Deacons return a full roster after just the second season of 11 victories in school history. Quarterback Sam Hartman should start the season as a Heisman candidate leading what could be the nation’s most explosive strike outside of Alabama and the state of Ohio. If the defense improves, it could be the non-traditional breakthrough team. Clemson, Wake’s annual issue, is due to come to Winston-Salem in 2022.

Marcus Freeman has a tough schedule, with an opener in Ohio State and games against Clemson, BYU and USC. He will need a quarterback to act, with Tyler Buchner the lead candidate from now on. But there is talent all over the roster after years of excellent recruiting.

10. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are usually a program that does its best work when little is expected of it, so maybe this is an inflated ranking. But Spencer Sanders played like a superstar in the Fiesta Bowl and led a thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame and would be set for a huge season. He’ll have to be as good in 2022 as Oklahoma State will likely step back defensively after losing Knowles and many of its top players on that side of the ball.

Losing production of Kenneth Walker III hurts, but there are other weapons available. Payton Thorne had an excellent second season with QB and Jalen Berger’s transfer to Wisconsin comes with an opportunity to fill Walker’s shoes and revitalize his career. The defense returns many of its key parts, and let’s face it, the secondary can only get better.

12. Baylor

The Bears had a veteran team in 2021 and will have to rearrange in some areas, but trust Dave Aranda, whose second season was National Coach of the Year material. His defense will always be solid. Gerry Bohanon should take another step forward in his second season as starting QB. Main early game: A trip to Provo to take on BYU.

The Lincoln Riley effect should be immediate. With both Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart switching, the door is wide open for mega talent Caleb Williams to follow Riley to Norman to Los Angeles and take over the quarterback position. (Partly Oklahoma evicted Mario Williams might be joining him as a big receiver.) Aside from the talent infusion, Riley should have a cleaner team in terms of penalties and turnover margin than what we saw from the Clay Helton-era Trojans. .

If Sam Pittman keeps this program on its current growth curve, the Razorbacks could finish even higher. There are some big shoes to fill in defense, but linebacker Bumper Pool is coming back for a fifth year. Dual-threat KJ Jefferson returns to QB and powerful Raheim Sanders could be a 1,000-yard rusher. The problem could be the schedule: The Hogs open at home to Cincinnati and visit BYU in mid-October, in addition to the usual SEC chaos.

Brent Venables is finally taking on the role of head coach and he has put together a very good staff. He should drastically improve the defensive product. But the offensive losses are significant. Dillon Gabriel arrives to fill Caleb Williams’ spot at QB; while he was good at UCF there would be some drop off in that position. Gabriel’s pass efficiency score ranged between 156 and 159 over three college seasons, while Williams recorded a 170 as a true freshman and a better runner. Two recipients have transferred and Kennedy Brooks is returned.

Josh Heupel got off to a flying start, posting a winning season in his first year on the track and rejuvenating an oppressed fan base. Transfer QB Hendon Hooker thrived under Heupel and should have another big season with 1,000-yard receiver Cedric Tillman coming back. The running game is also in good hands. A defense that allowed 29 points per game should make progress in 2022.

17. Wisconsin

The Badgers tend to reload defensively rather than rebuild, and Braelon Allen running back is a star in the making. But they need QB Graham Mertz to make a lot of progress if they are to return to winning the Big Ten West after two years of watching someone else from that division go to Indianapolis.

18. Houston

Dana Holgorsen got his career back on track in a big way in 2021, taking the Cougars to 12 wins. He should be rostered to win the American Athletic Conference in ’22, though there are still some defensive gaps to fill. In QB Clayton Tune, running back to Alton McCaskill and receiver Nathaniel Dell, Houston has star power that should light up the scoreboard.

19. State of North Carolina

Dave Doeren has built a consistent winner, with last year’s 9-3 team among its best. Many key elements of that group are returning, starting with quarterback Devin Leary (3,400 passing yards and 35 touchdowns in 2021). Linebacker Payton Wilson, who missed most of 2021, is also coming back to anchor the defense. Between Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State, the ACC will again lean heavily into the Atlantic Division.

The Ducks are losing a lot to their Pac-12 North championship team, including head coach Mario Cristobal. But Cristobal signed three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes from 2019 to ’21, so there’s talent out there waiting for an opportunity. Arguably the best inside linebacker in the country, Noah Sewell will be the centerpiece of Dan Lanning’s defense. Mercurial quarterback Bo Nix hails from Auburn, where he has made many things happen (some good, some bad).

21. Kentucky

With two 10-win seasons in the last three, the Wildcats have arrived as a consistent contender. They need to maintain that momentum in 2022, with quarterback Will Levis returning and leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. expect to do the same (big play receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has stated for the draft). There will be some adjustments to the defense. Kentucky has been active in the transfer portal, both in terms of who comes and who goes, but Mark Stoops is raking in the highest-rated recruiting class in school history, and some of those freshmen could have an immediate impact.

The Hawkeyes are here because they are just too consistent to count and pile up winning seasons year after year under Kirk Ferentz. They need improvement as a quarterback and lose the best center in college football, but the defense should be strong again – especially after Riley Moss announced he will stay in school.

The Bearcats have finally broken up the large group of seniors who have built the program into a force, but they have kept Luke Fickell. (So ​​far. Again, we’ll see if there’s an opening in Michigan.) As long as he’s there, Cincinnati will be good. But there are major personnel losses on both sides of the ball. Fickell has always said he wants an offensive line-driven program, and this is the chance to prove it. That is where the greatest experience lies.

We got a glimpse of what the Boilermakers will be without NFL talents David Bell and George Karlaftis in the Music City Bowl – and it was pretty good. QB Aidan O’Connell (over 5,700 passing yards) comes back and Jeff Brohm never runs out of receivers. Losing defensive coordinator Brad Lambert is a blow, but Brohm has become more involved on that side of the ball and should maintain the same style of play defensively.

25. Coastal Carolina

With quarterback Grayson McCall famously declaring “I piss teal,” announcing his return for another season, expectations remain high for the Chanticleers. They have been 22-3 for the past two seasons since McCall became the starter. However, there will have to be a major rebuild on the defensive side and at the receiver.

