Detroit Red Wings hires Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations





Well, this is something. Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced he’s hired his old friend Nicklas Lidstrom to become the franchise’s vice president of hockey operations. This is excellent news not only for Yzerman and the fans, but also for the team’s main owner, Christopher Ilitch. Sure, at 51, Lidstrom seems likely to still be able to play at the elite level and be the perfect defense partner and mentor for Moritz Seider (I’m kidding… kind of), but this promotion should pay off for the Red Wings in a big way. I expect Lidstrom to play a major role in this franchise to turn things around and become an NHL juggernaut again. The seven-time Norris Trophy, four-time Stanley Cup winner and twelve-time all-star, spent his entire 20-year career with the Detroit Red Wings, akin to Yzerman. When he retired in 2012, he returned to live in Sweden but retained a scouting role with the Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations. Lidstrom concluded his career as the organization’s all-time scoring defender with a total of 1,142 points, also ranking sixth in NHL history behind Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis, Phil Housley and Larry Murphy. Lidstrom’s plus 450 rating also ranks sixth all-time among defenders. Lidstrom is also one of only two players to have played 20 NHL seasons and never miss the postseason; the other is Larry Robinson. Often referred to as “the perfect human,” Lidstrom led the Detroit Red Wings for the final six seasons of his career after Yzerman’s retirement in 2006. The Hall Of Fame defender led all European defenders in scoring and became the first European captain to win a Stanley Cup. The Detroit Red Wings retired his jersey in 2014, and he was enshrined as a Hall Of Famer on the first ballot in 2015. During Tuesday Press conferenceYzerman said Lidstrom would assist with “all aspects of hockey operations,” including scouting, coaching decisions and front office duties with the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Despite being based mainly in Sweden, Lidstrom is expected to make his mark on the franchise, similar to his playing days, on the defensive side of things. “As his career was a Red Wing, I thought it was very important to us. I thought it would be a good thing for Nick if he wanted to come back in, to join us,” said Yzerman. that I’ve played with him for most of his career and we’ve had a lot of success together. I didn’t just rely on him to lead us on the ice; he was always a great teammate and a resource for me as the captain of the team to bounce ideas. “So for the Detroit Red Wings, it was not only an opportunity to bring in a former great player, but also a top-notch individual with a great character and tremendous knowledge and a wealth of knowledge of the game. For me it was a very easy decision and a great opportunity. I know Nick will add tremendous value to our organization.” Lidstrom said he had been getting more involved for some time. Last November, Yzerman and Lidstrom discussed a possible reunion at the Hall Of Fame initiation ceremony. I don’t know if I’m being naive or a homer, but I don’t see how this franchise doesn’t suddenly become a constant Stanley Cup threat over the next few years. I just don’t see Yzerman and Lidstrom failing. It’s safe to say that the darkest days of reconstruction are behind us, and I’m excited to see where this regime takes us.

