Kodagu gets an international cricket stadium





The dream of an international cricket stadium in Kodagu is coming true as the crematorium ground bottleneck has been resolved. Sports enthusiasts expressed their joy when the bhumi puja was performed on the 12.70 hectares of land earmarked for the stadium in Palemadu near Hoddur. Although Kodagu is hailed as the sports district, there has always been a lack of facilities for sports, such as the state-of-the-art stadiums. Even though there are stadiums, there are no facilities. Novice athletes and sports enthusiasts often complain about the lack of facilities on the grass hockey field. The State Cricket Association has started construction of the cricket stadium. Prithvi Devaiah, president of the association district, said the stadium, equipped with modern facilities, will encourage the novice cricketers in the district. The association planned to build the stadium in 2015. However, the villagers of Palemadu objected because the proposed land was the crematorium. The villagers said their ancestors’ graves are in the land and the stadium cannot be built on them. Despite several meetings, the stakeholders did not come to a joint conclusion and work was halted after the leveling of the ground. However, the matter was amicably resolved during mediation talks initiated by Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Sateesha. The district administration has assured that one hectare of land of the existing crematorium and another hectare of land near Palemadu village, totaling two hectares, will be sanctioned to the villagers. Also, the State Cricket Association has secured the adoption of a village for the development. Only local workers will be deployed for the construction of the stadium. Nirnaappa, who represents the villagers of Palemadu in their battle for the crematorium land, said some officials who had come to survey the land have caused confusion by stating that the villagers are entitled to be given only one hectare of land while it was given to be told during the mediation talks that a villager will be given two hectares of land for the crematorium. Fierce fighting will take place if the insurance policy is not met, he said. The Bhumi Puja, towards the cricket stadium, was held in the presence of the DC Chief Inspector of Police Kshama Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Kandoo, Member of the State Cricket Association Management Committee Shanti Swaroop and District Chairman Prithvi Devaiah. The budget for the construction of the stadium is Rs 50 crore and will consist of an indoor stadium, restaurant, swimming pool, gymnasium and air-conditioned rooms and gallery.

